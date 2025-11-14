Genetic Testing Offers a New Way to Identify High-Risk Squamous Cell Carcinoma

A noninvasive squamous cell carcinoma test can help differentiate high- and low-risk tumors and individualize management.” — Heather Gates, PA-C, DFAAPA

WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is one of the most common types of skin cancer. While many cases are treatable, some forms can grow quickly and become life-threatening. Right now, doctors determine how serious an SCC is by looking at what they can see in the clinic or under a microscope, things like the size of the tumor and how deep it goes into the skin. However, these methods don’t consider how the cancer behaves at a genetic level. Genetic tests look at the tumor’s activity to see whether it’s acting like a slow-growing cancer or one that’s more aggressive. Adding genetic information to the traditional ways of evaluating a tumor can give doctors a much clearer idea of a patient’s true risk. Even tumors that look low-risk on the surface may be high-risk when their genetics are considered. High-risk tumors are more likely to grow quickly and spread to other sites within the body, and these are the cases that have the potential to become life-threatening. This extra information can help doctors decide who needs closer check-ups or additional treatment, giving patients more personalized and effective care.A new study published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® by Heather Gates, PA-C, and colleagues highlights how adding a test that measures a tumor’s genetic activity can improve patient care. In their case study, a suspicious SCC lesion was surgically cut out and the tumor tissue was sent for genetic testing. Even though the tumor was completely removed and no cancer cells were found under the microscope, the genetic test showed it was high-risk. Traditional staging systems, or methods for assessing and determining management based on tumor features, would recommend routine follow up after successful tumor clearance with surgery. However, the high-risk genetic test result led the care team to increase follow-up and monitoring, helping to ensure that any return of the tumor or signs of tumor in the lymph nodes would be caught early.These results point to a major gap in current SCC assessment. Today’s staging systems don’t include tumor biology, meaning they may overlook cancers that are genetically more aggressive. Incorporating genetic testing allows doctors to better identify which tumors need closer follow-up or more intensive treatment, leading to more personalized and effective care for patients.is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.