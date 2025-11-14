Kratom Use: Emerging Insights Into Potential Skin Effects

Consumers often assume that if something is a supplement, it must be safe. But as we are seeing with kratom, unregulated products can have serious and lasting effects on the skin and the the body.” — Sonia P. Goyal, MD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kratom is a plant-based supplement that people in the United States can easily buy online or in stores. Some people use it to get more energy, feel less pain, or help with drug withdrawal. But new research shows kratom may be more dangerous than many people think.A study published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® shared a rare case of a young person whose skin turned blue gray after taking kratom every day for several years.Doctors found that the skin color change was likely caused by the long-term use of kratom. However, stopping the supplement caused withdrawal symptoms in the patient requiring help from a detox center. In other reports, people who stopped kratom still had blue gray skin for a long time afterward.Authors reported that kratom can cause many serious health problems such as a fast heartbeat, dizziness, shaking, seizures, seeing or hearing things that are not real, and even death. Experts are also worried that kratom products may be mixed with other dangerous ingredients or sold in unsafe amounts.Because of these risks, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are considering stricter rules or even banning kratom in some places.As kratom use grows, doctors warn that more people could face these side effects, including changes in skin color. What seems like a harmless natural supplement may come with serious and surprising consequences.is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.