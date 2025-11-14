Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform

Jatheon, a tech company, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As social-media platforms increasingly serve as public-facing communications channels, regulatory agencies and oversight authorities require business-related YouTube content to be retained and searchable for multi-year periods. Jatheon’s new YouTube connector ensures organizations can capture video titles, descriptions, URLs, comments and replies — all within a unified archiving environment.

“Organizations’ public video footprints are growing exponentially. With the new YouTube connector, we are giving enterprises a purpose-built tool to capture and safeguard their YouTube presence for compliance, litigation readiness and operational resilience,” said Jelena Popovic, Product Owner at Jatheon.

YouTube content is increasingly considered electronically stored information, and as such, is subject to legal hold, FOIA, and various public agency transparency requirements.

By adding YouTube to its growing list of supported data connectors, Jatheon continues to expand its AI-enabled archiving ecosystem, providing organizations with complete visibility, risk reduction, and simplified compliance management across all communication channels.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

