New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The widespread use of WhatsApp for business communication, particularly within regulated industries, has introduced new challenges for compliance, ediscovery, and information governance teams. Messages exchanged outside traditional email systems now fall squarely within the scope of regulatory oversight, prompting organizations to adopt solutions that provide visibility, control, and long-term retention of instant messaging data.

“Regulatory expectations around electronic communications have expanded significantly in recent years,” said Jeffrey Marlow, VP of Business Development in Jatheon. “Organizations are realizing that informal or mobile-first communication tools like WhatsApp must be governed with the same rigor as email. Having WhatsApp data securely archived and easily searchable is now essential, not optional.”

Jatheon Cloud enables organizations to archive WhatsApp communications either as a standalone data source or alongside email, and collaboration data within a unified archive. This centralized approach streamlines compliance workflows by allowing compliance officers, legal teams, and auditors to search, manage, and produce multiple data types from a single platform.

The solution captures all forms of WhatsApp content exchanged through both mobile and desktop applications, including text, audio, video, attachments, and edited or deleted messages. Advanced search functionality mirrors email search capabilities, offering speed, message threading, and granular filtering to support audits, investigations, and legal discovery.

As enforcement actions related to off-channel communications continue to increase globally, organizations are prioritizing scalable, cloud-based archiving solutions that can adapt to evolving regulations and communication practices. With rapid deployment and flexible architecture, Jatheon’s WhatsApp archiving supports organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies in maintaining compliance without disrupting day-to-day operations.

