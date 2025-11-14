iOT365 Launches Near-Zero False Positive OT Cybersecurity Platform for Critical Infrastructure

iOT365 introduces the first cybersecurity platform to deliver near-zero false positives and complete visibility across OT/IoT/IT environments.

False positives are more than a nuisance — they’re a risk,” said Alexander Tartakovsky, CEO & Founder of iOT365. “By reducing noise to near zero, we enable faster decisions and safer operations.”” — Alexander Tartakovsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOT365 Launches World’s First Near-Zero False Positive OT Cybersecurity Platform for Critical InfrastructureiOT365, Inc., a leading innovator in AI-powered OT/IoT/IT cybersecurity, today announced the global release of the industry’s first operational technology security platform capable of achieving near- zero false positives . Powered by a proprietary four-layer detection and filtration engine, the platform transforms how industrial organizations protect energy, manufacturing, and building management systems against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.The breakthrough has been validated in fully isolated networks, hybrid environments, and cloud-enabled deployments, including power stations, BMS facilities, and large-scale industrial manufacturing operations. By unifying IDS, SIEM, and SOC under a single architecture, iOT365 delivers the clarity and accuracy industrial operators have been missing for years.“Industrial security teams are overwhelmed by noise, fragmented tools, and high false-positive rates,” said Alexander Tartakovsky, Founder and CEO of iOT365. “Our AI-driven filtration engine eliminates blind spots and cuts false positives to near zero, giving operators true visibility and confidence while reducing analyst fatigue and operational risk.”A Fully Controlled Chain: From Switch to SOC DashboardiOT365’s platform is built as a fully integrated and controlled detection chain, providing:• Passive, agentless asset discovery across OT, IoT, and BMS• Multi-protocol anomaly detection with adaptive learning• Four-layer false-positive filtration achieving <0.1% noise• Unified IDS, SIEM, and SOC workflows in a single pane of glass• SNMPv2/v3 coverage for industrial IoT and building automation• AI-generated incident response playbooks aligned with NIS, NIST 2, IEC 62443, and ISO 27001• Seamless operation in hybrid, isolated, or cloud environmentsValidated by Top-Tier Industrial IntegratorsTop-tier industrial systems integrators worldwide have independently validated iOT365’s operational accuracy, accelerated installation process, and industry-leading false-positive reduction. These validations confirm the platform’s ability to deliver precise detection, rapid deployment, and stable performance across complex industrial networks.Live Demonstrations Now AvailableiOT365 is offering qualified organizations a live proof-of-value demonstration in their operational environment, showcasing real-time detection, near-zero false positives, and comprehensive asset visibility.________________________________________About iOT365, Inc.iOT365 is an AI-powered OT/IoT/IT cybersecurity platform providing unified IDS, SIEM, and SOC capabilities for critical infrastructure. The company delivers full passive discovery, intelligent anomaly detection, AI-driven correlation, and automated response workflows across hybrid, cloud, and fully isolated industrial networks. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, iOT365 operates across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.Learn more at www.iot365.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.