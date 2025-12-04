iOT365 Launches the First Passive OT Asset Discovery Engine With AI Firmware & CVE Intelligence Built Into Its SOC
iOT365 delivers the first passive OT asset discovery engine with AI-driven visibility and CVE intelligence fully integrated into its in-house SOC dashboard.
Breakthrough Announcement
iOT365, the rapidly growing global leader in OT/IoT cybersecurity, today announced a breakthrough unmatched in the industry: the first unified asset‑discovery‑to‑SOC chain capable of mapping, identifying, and securing every OT asset — even in isolated, hybrid, and highly segmented critical‑infrastructure environments.
Eliminating Blind Spots
For the first time, organizations can see every PLC, RTU, HMI, sensor, controller, and micro‑device, detect firmware versions using native OT protocols, and close CVE gaps automatically through an AI‑powered scoring engine integrated directly into the SOC level — eliminating blind spots that legacy tools consistently miss.
Global Deployment Footprint
With deployments across energy, water, manufacturing, BMS, transportation, airports, and defense sectors worldwide, iOT365 introduces its fully unified protection stack including AI‑Powered IDS, Next‑Generation SIEM for OT + IoT, and a full OT SOC with automated playbooks and compliance mapping.
Protocol‑Level Intelligence
The discovery engine reads native OT protocols such as Modbus, S7, CIP, BACnet, Profinet, DNP3, IEC‑104—enabling firmware version detection, vendor‑agnostic PLC interrogation, zero‑touch passive discovery, AI‑generated CVSS/CVE scoring, and SOC‑level correlation.
Compliance Alignment
iOT365 aligns with major global industrial‑cyber regulations: NIS2 Directive (EU), NIST Cybersecurity Framework & NIST 800‑53, IEC 62443, NERC CIP, ISO 27001, and MITRE ATT&CK for ICS.
CEO Quote
“Critical infrastructure operators cannot defend what they cannot see,” said Alexander Tartakovsky, Founder & CEO of iOT365. “For the first time, they have a complete asset‑to‑SOC visibility chain that works everywhere — even in isolated environments — while eliminating the blind spots that attackers exploit.”
Vision of Alexander Tartakovsky
Alexander Tartakovsky’s long‑term vision positions iOT365 as the **world’s first fully unified OT cybersecurity ecosystem**, delivering complete, end‑to‑end protection for every industrial environment. iOT365 is building a future where organizations have **100% in‑house control over the cybersecurity chain — from the operation floor, field devices, PLCs, and sensors, all the way up to the SOC level**. This strategy ensures independence from third‑party blind spots, faster detection cycles, deeper OT protocol coverage, and a globally scalable ecosystem that positions iOT365 as the backbone of modern critical‑infrastructure protection across the planet.
About iOT365
iOT365 is a global OT/IoT cybersecurity leader delivering the world’s first unified IDS + SIEM + SOC platform purpose‑built for critical infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.iot365.io
Vyatcheslav Anisimov
iOT365
+1 332-280-4993
invest@iot365.io
