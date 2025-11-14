Intwo Strengthens UAE Digital Landscape with Advanced Cybersecurity and Azure Cloud Services

Intwo boosts its UAE presence with advanced cybersecurity and Azure cloud services, helping businesses secure operations, modernize IT, and scale confidently.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intwo , a global leader in cloud transformation and security solutions, has announced the expansion of its cybersecurity and Microsoft Managed Azure services across the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the region’s fast-growing digital economy. As organizations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates accelerate cloud adoption, Intwo is delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud environments tailored to the UAE’s dynamic business landscape.With the UAE government’s ambitious initiatives in digital transformation, smart cities, and cybersecurity resilience, enterprises require technology partners capable of providing robust protection, compliance, and cloud modernization. Intwo’s expanded local portfolio is designed to meet these demands with precision, bringing together cutting-edge cybersecurity frameworks and deep Azure expertise under one unified approach.“Our goal in the UAE is to help businesses embrace the cloud with full confidence,” said a spokesperson for Intwo. “By combining advanced cybersecurity capabilities with end-to-end Azure cloud services, we empower organizations to innovate faster, stay compliant, and safeguard their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat environment.”Intwo’s cybersecurity services focus on securing every layer of an organization’s digital footprint. With threats becoming more sophisticated across the Middle East, Intwo delivers proactive defense through identity protection, threat detection, SOC monitoring, cloud security posture management, vulnerability assessments, and zero-trust security architecture. Each solution is engineered to align with regional regulations and the UAE’s strategic security frameworks.At the same time, Intwo provides enterprises with comprehensive Azure cloud services, covering cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, DevOps automation, application transformation, cost optimization, and 24/7 managed cloud operations. With certified Azure specialists and a strong local presence, Intwo ensures seamless cloud adoption with minimal disruption and maximum operational efficiency.Key Features of Intwo’s UAE-Centric Cloud & Cybersecurity Services:Complete Cyber Defense Framework – Threat analytics, security operations, incident response, risk assessments, and identity management.Azure Cloud Transformation – Strategy, migration, modernization, governance, and continuous optimization.24/7 Monitoring & Response – Local and global support teams ensuring uninterrupted protection and uptime.Compliance-Driven Solutions – Tailored for UAE regulations including NESA, ADHICS, GDPR, and global security standards.Scalable Cloud Environments – Designed for enterprises in finance, retail, hospitality, logistics, real estate, and government-linked sectors.The UAE’s rapid digital adoption across industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, real estate, logistics, and hospitality has increased the need for reliable cloud infrastructure and robust cybersecurity. Intwo’s integrated approach helps businesses maintain strong cyber resilience while leveraging the full power of Microsoft Azure to innovate and scale.With countless organizations shifting workloads to the cloud, building remote-ready workplaces, and automating operations, Intwo ensures that security is embedded at every layer — from applications and data to networks and identities. This holistic delivery model provides UAE enterprises with the confidence to operate securely, optimize costs, and enhance performance.As the country positions itself as a global digital hub, Intwo’s enhanced offerings align with national visions such as UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and Dubai Cyber Security Strategy. The company continues to invest in local expertise, partnerships, and infrastructure to support long-term digital growth in the region.With this expanded presence in the UAE, Intwo solidifies its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking world-class cloud modernization, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and sustainable digital transformation.

