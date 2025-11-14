Intwo Expands Cybersecurity & Azure Cloud Services to Strengthen Digital Transformation for U.S. Enterprises

Intwo strengthens its U.S. presence with advanced cybersecurity and Azure cloud services, helping businesses enhance security, modernize infrastructure.

WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intwo , a global leader in cloud and digital transformation solutions, has announced an expanded portfolio of cybersecurity and Microsoft Azure cloud consulting services tailored specifically for businesses across the United States. With cyber threats evolving rapidly and organizations accelerating their cloud adoption, Intwo aims to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud environments that empower enterprises to operate confidently in the digital age.For years, Intwo has been recognized for its deep expertise in Azure cloud architecture, managed services, and digital modernization. The company’s strengthened U.S. service offerings now bring together advanced security frameworks, cloud-native tools, and real-time threat intelligence—creating an end-to-end ecosystem for cloud protection and optimization.“Our goal is to help U.S. enterprises build resilient digital infrastructures that can withstand modern cyber risks,” said a spokesperson for Intwo. “By combining our cybersecurity capabilities with our proven Azure expertise, we deliver a unified approach to security, performance, and cloud innovation.”Intwo’s cybersecurity solutions focus on zero-trust architecture, identity protection, cloud security posture management, SOC monitoring, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection. These services are seamlessly integrated with Azure’s powerful cloud-native tools, offering businesses a secure foundation for mission-critical operations.On the Azure front, Intwo provides cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, DevOps automation, application transformation, cost optimization, and 24/7 cloud management. With certified Azure experts and global delivery capabilities, the company ensures that enterprises adopt the cloud with speed, efficiency, and full compliance.Key Highlights of Intwo’s Services in the USA:End-to-End Cybersecurity – Threat detection, incident response, SOC monitoring, identity management, and zero-trust frameworks.Azure Cloud Expertise – Migration, modernization, DevOps, cost governance, and managed cloud operations.24/7 Monitoring & Support – Dedicated teams ensuring continuous protection and uptime.Compliance-Ready Solutions – Supports industry mandates including HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO standards.Future-Ready Cloud Ecosystems – Built for scale, performance, and business continuity.The expansion reflects Intwo’s commitment to supporting U.S. organizations as they confront rising cyber risks and increasing demands for digital agility. From healthcare and manufacturing to finance, retail, and technology sectors, Intwo’s cloud and security services are engineered to meet the needs of enterprises of all sizes.As businesses migrate workloads, build remote-ready environments, and modernize applications, the need for integrated security has never been greater. Intwo’s combined cybersecurity and Azure portfolio ensures that organizations not only move to the cloud—but thrive in it securely.With this enhanced offering, Intwo strengthens its position as a trusted cloud and cybersecurity partner for modern U.S. enterprises, helping them innovate faster, operate safer, and grow with confidence in an increasingly digital world.

