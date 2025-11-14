DRRK Foods Strengthens Global Presence as a Leading Manufacturer and Supplier of Premium Basmati Rice

DRRK Foods strengthens its presence across India and the Middle East with premium, aromatic rice crafted through advanced processing and strict quality control.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRRK Foods , one of India’s most trusted names in the rice industry, continues to expand its footprint as a premier manufacturer and supplier of high-quality basmati rice across India and the Middle East. With a strong legacy of excellence, advanced processing technologies, and a commitment to authentic taste, DRRK Foods has become a preferred choice for households, retailers, and international distributors seeking premium basmati rice.For decades, basmati rice has been celebrated worldwide for its long grains, aromatic fragrance, and delicate flavour. DRRK Foods has played a key role in preserving this heritage by sourcing the finest paddy from trusted farmers, using state-of-the-art milling facilities, and maintaining strict quality control at every stage of production. The company’s focus on purity and consistency has strengthened its reputation in domestic and global markets alike.“Our mission has always been to deliver basmati rice that reflects India’s rich agricultural legacy,” said a spokesperson for DRRK Foods. “We combine traditional farming values with modern technology to ensure our customers receive rice that is authentic, healthy, and superior in quality. Our growing presence in the Middle East and other international markets is a testament to our commitment.”DRRK Foods offers a wide range of premium basmati rice varieties, carefully graded to meet the needs of different consumers—from everyday kitchen use to high-end hospitality and culinary applications. Each grain undergoes a meticulous ageing process, which enhances aroma, increases grain length, and improves texture after cooking. This attention to detail has earned DRRK Foods the trust of customers around the world.The company’s advanced manufacturing facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology for cleaning, drying, milling, polishing, and packaging. Automated systems ensure that every batch meets rigorous international food safety standards. With certifications validating hygiene and excellence, DRRK Foods continues to supply rice to major retail chains, food distributors, and bulk buyers across the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.In addition to production quality, DRRK Foods places strong emphasis on sustainable sourcing and environmentally responsible practices. By working closely with local farmers and encouraging sustainable agricultural methods, the company supports rural communities while ensuring long-term crop quality.Key strengths that distinguish DRRK Foods include:Premium-quality basmati rice with long grains and natural aromaModern manufacturing facilities with strict quality checksStrong distribution network across India and Middle East countriesSustainable sourcing and farmer partnershipsVariety of rice products catering to diverse culinary needsGlobal-standard packaging that preserves freshness and purityWith its unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, DRRK Foods continues to elevate India’s basmati rice legacy on the world stage. As demand for authentic basmati rice grows across international markets, the company remains committed to delivering excellence with every grain.

