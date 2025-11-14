25th OSCE RFoM Central Asia Media Conference concludes in Tashkent

TASHKENT, 14 November 2025 - The 25th Central Asia Media Conference, focused on strengthening media viability to support informed and resilient societies, concluded in Tashkent today. Over the course of two days, the event brought together around 150 participants, including government representatives and journalists from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia, as well as media professionals, experts, civil society representatives and academics from the broader OSCE region.

The conference was opened by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Ambassador Jan Braathu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Muzaffarbek Madrakhimov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, and Senior Project Officer, OSCE Project Co-ordinator’s Office in Uzbekistan, Sergei Sizov.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Braathu, said: “Without viable, independent, and trusted media, the principles of openness, accountability, and transparency that underpin democratic societies cannot be secured. Only through shared responsibility and coordinated action can we create an environment where independent journalism is protected, respected, and empowered to serve the public good.”

The conference featured panel discussions focusing on strengthening media sustainability and viability in the region, ensuring the safety of journalists as a key prerequisite for media freedom, and supporting media literacy initiatives to counter disinformation. During the event, the Representative’s recently released Policy Manual on Safeguarding Media Freedom in the Ae of Big Tech Platforms and AI was presented, along with the forthcoming Practical Manual for Journalists on Reporting the Environment, jointly developed by the RFoM and UNESCO.

“I will continue to assist participating States in upholding their OSCE commitments, as real progress requires continuous dialogue and co-operation. Our discussions here in Tashkent provide a good basis for achieving impact on media freedom and viability - for the benefit of citizens in the region,” Representative Braathu concluded.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom