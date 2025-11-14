The Giving Tree returns

Our annual Giving Tree campaign is back - and we're calling on our wonderfully generous communities to help make this Christmas special for victims of domestic abuse and their families.

Launching today, 10 November, the Giving Tree is part of the global White Ribbon Campaign, which works to end violence against women and children.

Through this initiative, we partner with local domestic abuse services to bring festive cheer to those who may otherwise go without.

Last year, thanks to your incredible kindness, we received more gifts than ever before, each one making a real difference to someone who has endured unimaginable hardship and trauma. Please help us maintain this incredible momentum by offering your support.

Many recipients are rebuilding their lives after fleeing abusive situations, often leaving everything behind. Your gift could be the only one they receive this Christmas.

Councillor Heather Codling, Deputy Leader at West Berkshire Council and Executive Member for Children and Family Services, said:

"The generosity of West Berkshire residents never ceases to amaze us. Every year, the number of gifts grows - but sadly, so does the number of people in need. These gifts bring hope and joy at a time of great upheaval. It's a simple act of kindness that means the world."

Alix Simpson, Chief Executive of Berkshire Women's Aid, added:

"The joy each present brings cannot be overstated. From toys and clothes to vouchers for hairdressers, cinemas, and restaurants, these thoughtful gifts show survivors of domestic abuse that they are seen, valued, and supported. Please take part in the Giving Tree and help us spread hope again this year."

How to get involved

Each Giving Tree label contains anonymous information about the recipient - for example, 'Girl aged 3-4' or Female Adult'.

You can collect a label from

Newbury Library

Theale Library

West Berkshire Council Offices, Market Street, Newbury

NEW for this year: Lambourn, Hungerford, Kennet, Willink and Cotswold Leisure Centre's

Once you've chosen a label, purchase a suitable gift and return it with a gift bag to the same location or any other drop-off point listed above.

Please remember that gift bags are essential. If you are a company or organisation that could donate gift bags to us for this great cause, please email Rhys.Lewis@westberks.gov.uk

The Giving Tree will run from November 10 to December 5.

Find out more at www.westberks.gov.uk/giving-tree