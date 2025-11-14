West Berkshire Council calls for Community Champions 2025 Awards nominations

West Berkshire Council is inviting residents to nominate individuals and groups for our Community Champion Awards 2025.

The Community Champion Awards are a brilliant opportunity to say thank you to individuals who have done something special for their local community and honour those who have gone above and beyond to support residents throughout West Berkshire this past year.

Nominations are open from today, 3 November 2025. All nominations will be judged by an independent panel, and the winners will be presented with their award at an awards ceremony to be held in early 2026.

Nominations for the Community Champions Awards 2025 can be made in the following four categories:

The Pat Eastop Junior Citizen of the Year . This recognises someone 18 years old or under, who lives in West Berkshire (or whose contribution has been of benefit to the residents of West Berkshire) and has made an outstanding contribution to the district and its residents. This could be achieved through helping or caring for someone who is disadvantaged, performing an act of bravery, making the district a better place to live or work, or having achieved excellence in education, training, employment, or another extracurricular activity.

. This recognises someone 18 years old or under, who lives in West Berkshire (or whose contribution has been of benefit to the residents of West Berkshire) and has made an outstanding contribution to the district and its residents. This could be achieved through helping or caring for someone who is disadvantaged, performing an act of bravery, making the district a better place to live or work, or having achieved excellence in education, training, employment, or another extracurricular activity. Volunteer of the Year. This recognises someone living in West Berkshire (or their contribution has been of benefit to the residents of West Berkshire) who has made an outstanding contribution and shown exceptional commitment to an unpaid activity.

This recognises someone living in West Berkshire (or their contribution has been of benefit to the residents of West Berkshire) who has made an outstanding contribution and shown exceptional commitment to an unpaid activity. Community Group of the Year. This award recognises and rewards a community group (based within West Berkshire or providing a service to the benefit of West Berkshire residents) which has made an exceptional contribution to the district and its residents. Small or large, all groups will be considered in relation to the impact they have had.

This award recognises and rewards a community group (based within West Berkshire or providing a service to the benefit of West Berkshire residents) which has made an exceptional contribution to the district and its residents. Small or large, all groups will be considered in relation to the impact they have had. Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognises someone who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment either in an unpaid role, involved in a project or other initiative or delivered long-lasting benefit to the community. The nominee must live in West Berkshire, or their contribution has been of benefit to the residents of West Berkshire

Cllr Tony Vickers, Chairman of West Berkshire Council, said:

"The Community Champion Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the volunteers who give their time, energy, and care to support others. These are the people who quietly strengthen our communities, whether through local groups, neighbourhood initiatives, or simply lending a helping hand. I encourage everyone to nominate someone whose kindness and commitment deserve to be recognised."

Community contributions can be made in many ways, such as organising environmental work, running social groups, coordinating community sports activities and events, or coordinating resident groups, among other activities that improve the lives of people in West Berkshire.

Nominations are now open and can be made online by visiting:

https://www.westberks.gov.uk/community-champion

The closing date is December 1 2025. Paper nomination forms can be obtained by calling 01635 503973.