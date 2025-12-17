West Berkshire residents drive big drop in black bin waste

Early results show 18% reduction and strong increase in recycling following collection changes

West Berkshire Council would like to thank residents for their understanding and flexibility following the recent move to 3-weekly black bin (general waste) collections.

We know the change has been challenging for some households, but it's already making a positive difference.

We are already seeing important environmental benefits, with residents helping to cut black bin waste by 18% since the move to 3-weekly collections. The changes also mean we are on track to achieve the anticipated £150k in-year savings through reduced waste and increased recycling.

It's also helping reduce the financial pressures we will face from new emerging national carbon legislation. If previous disposal levels continued, we could face additional costs of up to £1.4 million per year, directly affecting local budgets and services.

Early results from the first two full months of 3-weekly collections show real progress. In October and November 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year, we have seen:

Food waste recycling increased by 25% - this equates to 196 tonnes of extra food waste collected for recycling.

Plastic bottles, pots, tubs, trays and food and drink cans increased by 17% - that's an extra 61 tonnes of plastic and cans recycled.

Paper and card recycling has increased by 6% - an extra 62 tonnes recycled.

Black bin waste reduced by 18% - a reduction of 821 tonnes of general waste.

Overall household waste and recycling reduced by 3% - 402 tonnes less waste produced in total.

Reducing the amount of waste going into the black bin by 821 tonnes is equivalent to the weight of 68 double-decker buses, enough to line up across 10 football pitches end to end.

Before the change, West Berkshire was ranked 25th out of more than 300 local authority areas in England for being the highest waste generated per person, placing us in the national top 10% for waste production. This demonstrated the urgent need to reduce black bin waste and improve recycling performance. With a current recycling rate of 54%, we are working towards a target of at least 60% by 2030, as set out in our newly adopted Waste Management Strategy.

Currently, 87% of West Berkshire's general waste is sent to energy recovery facilities. While better than landfill, this process is still carbon intensive. From 2028 it may also become significantly more expensive due to emerging Government legislation under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"We're extremely thankful for the positive way residents have embraced this change. Every item kept out of the black bin, every correctly recycled material, and every food scrap placed in a caddy helps drive meaningful progress. "Together, we're reducing our carbon footprint and protecting public funds, it's a win for both the environment and our community. We'll continue to keep residents regularly updated through our website, social media channels, and newsletters."

We will continue to support residents with practical guidance on managing waste, including reducing food waste, recycling more and using local reuse schemes. We appreciate the positive steps households are already taking and hope to see further reductions in waste and increased food waste recycling. By working together, we can move towards a cleaner, greener West Berkshire in support of our priority of Tackling the Climate and Ecological Emergencies.

For more information on 3-weekly collections, and how to get support and advice, please visit: www.westberks.gov.uk/3-weekly-collections.