Old-Age Facilities Construction Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company's Old-Age Facilities Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Old-Age Facilities Construction Market Through 2025?

The market for constructing elderly facilities has seen robust growth in recent years. An increase from $240.68 billion in 2024 to $260.26 billion in 2025 is expected, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The expansion during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increased awareness about the importance of high-quality care for the elderly, a rise in disposable income among the senior community, the growing need for specialized medical and rehabilitation facilities, a surge in urbanization which triggers demand for contemporary senior housing, and a heightened focus on sustainable and senior-friendly construction models.

The market size of facilities construction for the elderly is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $351.21 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period are the increased need for senior residence alternatives, a growing elderly population, an elevated incidence of health issues related to aging, more government projects focused on infrastructure for eldercare, and a surge in investments in healthcare and assisted-living facilities. Notable trends expected to shape the forecast period are evolution in intelligent home technology for eldercare, the integration of telemedicine and remote surveillance systems, technological progress in mobility and accessibility solutions, advances in energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials, as well as advancements in safety and emergency response systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Old-Age Facilities Construction Market?

The growth of the old-age facilities construction market is projected to be accelerated by the rising healthcare expenditure. This refers to the total financial resources directed towards medical services, equipment, and technological innovations aimed at enhancing healthcare outcomes. The escalating demand for advanced medical technologies is driving healthcare costs upward, as medical facilities like hospitals and clinics are increasing their investment in cutting-edge equipment and digital tools to enhance patient care and outcomes. Increased healthcare spending bolsters old-age facilities construction by channeling more resources into the development of infrastructure offering medical care, rehabilitative services, and assisted living care, thus ensuring superior support and life quality for the elderly. In June 2025, as reported by the US-based government agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national health expenditures (NHE) in 2023 experienced a 7.5% increase, reaching $4.9 trillion. This amounts to an average of $14,570 per individual, accounting for 17.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Consequently, the escalating healthcare expenditure is propelling the expansion of the old-age facilities construction market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Old-Age Facilities Construction Market?

Major players in the Old-Age Facilities Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China Resources Land Limited

• Skanska AB

• AECOM

• Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• DPR Construction Inc.

• PCL Construction Ltd.

• Gilbane Building Company

• McCarthy Building Companies

• Barton Malow Company

• Ryan Companies US Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Old-Age Facilities Construction Sector?

Leading firms in the old-age facilities construction market are revolutionizing their methodologies, employing techniques like bioelectrical impedance scanning to bolster health monitoring in the elderly, personalize care, and streamline facility operations. Bioelectrical impedance scanning is a technology that evaluates body composition and hydration status by running a harmless, minimal electrical current through the body and quantifying the resistance (impedance) to that current. For instance, in August 2025, PhantomOmics Inc., a tech company out of Canada, collaborated with Garden Loft, a Canadian architecture firm, to unveil the world’s premiere intelligent modular elderly homes armed with cutting-edge health scanning technology. This technology offers constant, non-invasive health surveillance, augmenting safety, and paving the way for timely intervention for seniors. It also maintains a sense of privacy and independence, while cleverly merging with intelligent home systems to offer families reassurance. With these novel measures, elderly individuals can retain their dignity whilst aging in supportive settings, therefore diminishing the requirement for expensive emergency healthcare.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Old-Age Facilities Construction Market

The old-age facilities constructionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

2) By Type Of Facility: Assisted Living, Nursing Homes, Independent Living, Memory Care Facilities, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Hospice Facilities, Rehabilitation Centers

3) By Level Of Care Services: Medical Care Services, Personal Care Services, Rehabilitation Services, Skilled Nursing Care, Social And Recreational Activities

4) By Application: More Than 85 Years, 75-84 Years, 65-74 Years, Less Than 65 Years

5) By End User: Private Sector, Public Sector, Hybrid Models

Subsegments:

1) By New Construction: Independent Senior Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care Facilities

2) By Renovation: Facility Expansion, Interior Upgrades, Safety And Accessibility Enhancements

Global Old-Age Facilities Construction Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for construction of old-age facilities. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report on old-age facilities construction covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

