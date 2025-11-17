Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market?

The market size for remote patient monitoring patches has experienced quick growth in the recent past. The market, which stood at $2.03 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $2.37 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including a growing elderly population and increased lifespan, a rising prevalence of chronic cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, limitations in hospital capacity and a lack of beds, a transition towards value-based healthcare and result-based compensation, coupled with the implementation of billing codes for remote physiological monitoring.

The market size for remote patient monitoring patches is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.35 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 16.3%. The forecasted growth can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence and risk factors of cardiovascular diseases, the growth of home-based and community healthcare models, solidification and growth of remote physiological monitoring compensation, cost control imperatives among payers and providers, as well as the incorporation of constant monitoring into clinical guidelines and pathways. Key trends projected for this period encompass AI-driven predictive analysis, multi-parameter monitoring, pliable and biocompatible materials, integration of data into the cloud, and the merging of mobile health apps with ECG devices.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market?

The surge in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the expansion of the remote patient monitoring patch market in the future. These diseases consist of a variety of heart and blood vessel disorders, such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and other circulatory system conditions. This increase can be attributed to the growing trend of sedentary lifestyles, leading to reduced physical activity, obesity, and high blood pressure, thus increasing the possibility of heart-related issues. Remote patient monitoring patches play a crucial role in managing these diseases by continuously monitoring vital signs like heart rate and rhythm, blood pressure, and oxygen levels. This aids in the early identification of any irregularities and swift intervention to avoid further complications. For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a national public health agency based in the US, show that in October 2024, about 919,032 individuals in the U.S. succumbed to cardiovascular disease in 2023, representing nearly one-third of nationwide fatalities. As a result, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the growth of the remote patient monitoring patch market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market?

Major players in the Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Dexcom Inc.

• iRhythm Technologies Inc.

• Bittium Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market?

Leading firms in the remote patient monitoring patch market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge products like ECG monitors powered by AI algorithms, enhancing real-time heart monitoring and augmenting patient care. These wearable AI-powered ECG monitoring systems continually observe heart activity, leverage AI for real-time data analysis, identify discrepancies and forecast potential heart events, all while facilitating swift medical responses. Highlighting this trend, in May 2025, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., an American digital health business, successfully launched the Zio Long-Term Continuous Monitoring Service in Japan. This service features a patch-based ECG capturing and evaluation system that can monitor continuously for up to 14 days, supported by a sophisticated AI algorithm sanctioned by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). This significantly elevates the detection of arrhythmia over the traditional 24-48 hour Holter monitors and other short-term patch-based services, effectively addressing the rising need for early and accurate diagnosis of arrhythmias within Japan's elderly demographic.

What Segments Are Covered In The Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market Report?

The remote patient monitoring patchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Vital Sign Monitoring Patch, Cardiac Monitoring Patch, Temperature Monitoring Patch, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Chronic Disease Management, Post-Acute Care, Fitness And Wellness, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vital Sign Monitoring Patch: Heart Rate Monitoring Patch, Respiratory Rate Monitoring Patch, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitoring Patch, Blood Pressure Estimation Patch, Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Patch, Sleep Quality Monitoring Patch, Activity And Fall Detection Patch, Neonatal Vital Signs Monitoring Patch

2) By Cardiac Monitoring Patch: Short Term Holter Monitoring Patch, Long Term Continuous Electrocardiogram Patch, Event Detection Electrocardiogram Patch, Atrial Fibrillation Screening Patch, Post Ablation Rhythm Monitoring Patch, Post Procedure Cardiac Monitoring Patch, Pediatric Arrhythmia Monitoring Patch, Heart Failure Telemetry Patch

3) By Temperature Monitoring Patch: Continuous Fever Monitoring Patch, Peri Operative Temperature Monitoring Patch, Infant And Pediatric Temperature Monitoring Patch, Maternal And Neonatal Temperature Monitoring Patch, Oncology Neutropenia Temperature Monitoring Patch, Home Convalescence Temperature Monitoring Patch, Occupational Heat Stress Temperature Monitoring Patch, Sleep Rhythm Temperature Monitoring Patch

4) By Other Product Types: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch, Hydration And Electrolyte Sensing Patch, Sweat Biomarker Analysis Patch, Microneedle Interstitial Fluid Monitoring Patch, Electromyography Muscle Activity Monitoring Patch, Electroencephalography Sleep Monitoring Patch, Posture And Gait Analysis Patch, Peripheral Perfusion And Blood Flow Monitoring Patch

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Market?

In the 2024 Remote Patient Monitoring Patch Global Market Report, North America was the leading region. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report includes an analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

