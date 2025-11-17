Dimerco Marks 45 Years in Bay Area with Grand Opening of 42,000-Sq-Ft Customs-Bonded Facility Near SFO

Dimerco - San Francisco facility

Expanded site supports AI hardware, semiconductor, and data-centre logistics; boosts speed, control, and cost efficiency

Our new SFO facility strengthens our ability to move high-tech and time-critical freight with speed, control, and efficiency—all in one bonded, strategically located hub.” — Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco (TPEX:5609), the global logistics and freight forwarding leader (NVOCC), is celebrating 45 years in the Bay Area with the grand opening of a 42,000-sq-ft warehouse and office facility located one mile from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The facility is to support the rising needs of AI hardware, semiconductors, electronics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and custom fabrication.The customs-bonded facility provides streamlined, end-to-end service. As a bonded site , Dimerco can directly receive freight, helping customers avoid costly airport/port storage and accelerating customs clearance. This setup allows for same-day turnaround and next-flight capabilities for time-critical cargo, with easy access for all vehicle types. Contract Logistics services are also available to assist in client demands from all markets large and small using proprietary software to manage inventory, create pick lists and complete order fulfillment.Ranked among the top five outbound air-freight forwarders from SFO to Southeast Asia, Dimerco runs multiple weekly consolidations to Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong, and offers Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX) to SFO buyer consolidation for high-tech customers.Dimerco’s Container Freight Station (CFS) provides clear, measurable value:⦿ Same-day pickup and devanning, next-day import delivery⦿ Warehouse costs 32% below market benchmarks⦿ In-house, U.S. Customs-certified flexible devanning for faster cargo availability, more predictable lead times, and full control vs. outsourced CFS“This milestone goes beyond expansion, it reflects our commitment to building smarter, faster, and more connected supply chains for the world’s most innovative industries,” said Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group. “Our new SFO facility gives customers the flexibility, speed, and control they need—all under one roof.”The expansion strengthens Dimerco’s global network of 150+ offices and 80+ contract logistics sites, reinforcing SFO as a critical gateway in the Asia–North America corridor.*** Grand Opening on November 18: Gourmet Lunch (12:00 PM), Critical Trade & Market Briefing (1:30 PM), and a ribbon-cutting ceremony ***Freight forwarders and logistics professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area who wish to attend may register here To learn more, click here --> Dimerco's San Francisco facility About Dimerco:--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets around the world, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com For media enquiries, contact

