ODeX Goes Live with PIL in Cameroon to Enhance Digital Shipping Documentation

ODeX goes live with PIL in Cameroon, bringing digital invoicing, payments, and eDOs to simplify shipping workflows and boost efficiency.

Cameroon marks another step in our mission to simplify global trade. We’re proud to bring faster, smarter, and more transparent shipping solutions to the region.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, a leading global digital platform for shipping documentation and payments, is excited to announce its go-live partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL) in Cameroon. This strategic collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate shipping processes for customers by transitioning from manual, email-driven operations to a fully digital, streamlined experience.PIL Cameroon customers can now seamlessly access electronic invoices, securely submit payment details , and quickly process eDO (Electronic Delivery Order) requests, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and transparency. Additionally, customers benefit from faster invoice generation , reduced turnaround times, and the convenience of a user-friendly French-language interface.“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with PIL into Cameroon,” said Liji Nowal, Managing Director at ODeX. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative digital solutions that deliver greater efficiency, transparency, and convenience to customers across the region.”This expansion marks another step forward in ODeX’s broader mission to drive digital transformation across Africa’s trade and logistics sector. By equipping shipping lines, freight forwarders, and customers with automated tools for documentation and payments, ODeX continues to enable faster cargo movement, improved accuracy, and stronger compliance across key trade corridors.To begin utilizing the ODeX platform, customers are encouraged to visit www.odexglobal.com , where they can register or log in using their existing credentials.About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 23 countries, ODeX connects more than 70,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders. For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com For media enquiries, please contact:

