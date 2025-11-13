Governor Abbott Announces Over $805,000 Skills Development Fund Grant To Texarkana College

TEXAS, November 13 - November 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling over $805,000 to Texarkana College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, Texarkana College will provide customized training for over 335 new and current workers at Graphic Packaging International for high-demand occupations in the paper manufacturing industry.

“Texas invests in hardworking Texans to ensure that our state remains the economic engine of the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this grant, employees will be equipped with the tools and skills needed to enhance their high-demand careers and further grow our paper manufacturing industry. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their collaboration with Texarkana College to expand the better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide for Texans.”

“Skills Development Fund grants open pathways to prosperity for local businesses and their workforce,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “This grant will help Texarkana College and its partners provide custom training to hundreds of employees in the field of paper manufacturing.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett presented the awards to representatives from Texarkana College and Graphic Packaging International during a ceremony held at Texarkana College’s McCulloch Industrial Technology Center.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 435,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.