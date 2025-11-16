Saudi Trade Finance Summit 2025 to Chart Kingdom's Path as a Global Trade Powerhouse

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Kingdom strengthens its global financial footprint, the 13th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit, happening on 17–18 November 2025 in Riyadh, gathers the nation’s foremost leaders in finance, trade, and industry for two days of strategic dialogue, high-level networking, and forward-thinking partnerships driving the next era of growth.Under the theme “Legacy to Future: Empowering Saudi Trade & Finance on Leadership, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth,” this year’s edition will examine how Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem continues to evolve in tandem with the nation’s transformation under Vision 2030. The summit has long served as a trusted platform for decision-makers across government, public, and private sectors to align on strategies that enhance access to capital, strengthen supply chain efficiency, and advance the digital transformation of trade.Spanning two days of strategic dialogue, the Saudi Trade Finance Summit 2025 will decode the evolving contours of Saudi and regional trade ecosystems. With leading economists, policymakers, and CFOs taking the stage, the program will deliver actionable intelligence on boosting non-oil exports, enabling secure cross-border trade, and financing mega projects, advancing the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global trade and logistics powerhouse.The opening day will feature a keynote address by Dr. Said Alshaikh, Director General of the Studies and Consultation Center at the University of Business & Technology, who will offer a macroeconomic perspective on the Kingdom’s evolving trade landscape amid shifting global dynamics as we head into 2026. His remarks will set the tone for the morning’s sessions, which also include Sean Bowey, Head of Product, Global Trade Solutions at SAB, outlining the digitization of Saudi trade corridors and the financing mechanisms accelerating the country’s integration with global markets.Further sessions on Day One will examine how Shariah-compliant instruments are shaping ethical and inclusive financing models, followed by a high-level debate on the state of trade finance in transition—addressing liquidity, risk, and resilience in an unpredictable economic climate. In a panel on “Driving Trade Excellence: Smart Solutions for Global Growth,” Dr. Mohammed Maaytah, Group CFO at Almunif Pipes, and Mohamed Medhat, Group CFO at AIMCO, will share perspectives on how Saudi enterprises are leveraging liquidity solutions and trade finance structures to expand regionally and internationally. A Cross-Industry Debate featuring bank’s perspective with industry thought leader Ali N. Alkhamis from BSF, and corporate viewpoint with Ahmad Alshubbar from Rawabi Holding Group and Mohsin Jalali from LAFANA Holding Company will uncover trade finance in transition, exploring liquidity, resilience, and opportunity amid volatility. The momentum continues with Mohamed Etman from FlyAkeed decoding the human and strategic factors behind financial performance, and a dynamic CFO Perspective Panel uniting leaders from ENAYAH, Pharma Group, and the Saudi Automobile Federation to explore how technology, talent, and trade innovation are shaping Saudi competitiveness on the world stage.The day opens with an insight from Afzal Hussain Mohammed Nakheeb, Chairman and Head of Strategy at Trade57, on powering the next phase of economic growth, highlighting the shift from stability to scalable, innovation-driven financial systems. Zia Mustafa, CFO of Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Co. (ENAYAH), will share insights on how manufacturing firms are redefining export strategies through smarter financing and supply chain integration.while Alaa Mansour, Group CFO, Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO of Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport Support, and Dr. Saad Almushabbab, CFO of John Cockerill Defense, will bring perspectives from the industrial, logistics, and defense sectors respectively—illustrating the diversity of industries being transformed by financial innovation.Speaking ahead of the event, Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, said: “This Summit is where strategy meets execution not just a forum for ideas, but a catalyst for the partnerships, policies, and financial strategies driving Saudi Arabia’s next chapter of growth. As the Kingdom accelerates its transformation, conversations around digitalisation, sustainable finance, and trade innovation have never been more critical. The Saudi Trade Finance Summit 2025 brings together the voices shaping this evolution, empowering leaders to move from insight to impact, from ambition to measurable economic progress.”About Saudi Trade Finance Summit: The Saudi Trade Finance Summit, now in its 13th annual, is the Kingdom’s premier platform connecting government, industry, and global finance leaders. Aligned with Vision 2030, it drives conversations and solutions that empower businesses, foster innovation, and unlock sustainable growth. Over two days, participants explore the future of trade finance, digitalization, sustainable finance, SME empowerment, and risk management while forging partnerships that shape Saudi Arabia’s position as a hub for global trade and financial leadership.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Indonesia and Italy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.