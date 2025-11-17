Demand for Mobility Dataplace Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $11.87 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Mobility Dataplace Market Be By 2025?

The size of the mobility dataplace market has seen fast-paced growth in the recent past. The expansion is set to continue from a value of $6.00 billion in 2024 to $6.90 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The accelerated growth observed in the historic period is due to several factors, including the rise in use of mobility-as-a-service (maas) platforms, the growing preference among consumers for immediate and shared mobility services, increased regulatory backing for digital mobility solutions, the escalating need for data security and privacy compliance, and a surge in the adoption of cloud-based mobility data platforms.

The market size of the mobility dataplace is projected to undergo swift expansion in the following years. An upsurge to $11.88 billion is expected by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. Numerous factors are contributing to the predicted growth in this period. These include the rise in the use of connected vehicles and IoT-based mobility solutions, increasing demand for instantaneous traffic management and route optimization, the requirement for predictive analytics within transportation operations, a growing emphasis on carbon emission reduction and sustainable travel, and expanded investment in intelligent transportation systems and smart city infrastructure. Looking forward, key trends influencing the market will be AI advancements in mobility analytics, 5G and V2X communication integration, inroads in autonomous vehicle data sharing, the formation of multi-modal transport data ecosystems, and progress in real-time traffic management solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Mobility Dataplace Market Landscape?

The mobility dataplace market is expected to grow as more and more people start using electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs, powered by stored electricity in the vehicle's batteries, offer a cleaner, more energy-efficient alternative to vehicles that use traditional fuels. They are becoming increasingly popular due to their minimal emission of harmful pollutants, thus helping lessen air pollution and the greenhouse effect. Mobility dataplace aids electric vehicles by offering data-driven solutions such as analytics for charging infrastructures, fleet management, and insights into mobility usage — all of which results in more efficient EV operations, better route planning, and effective energy management. According to the France-based International Energy Agency, 2023 saw the sale of electric vehicles rise by 3.5 million units compared to 2022, a 35% growth from the previous year. Therefore, the increase in EV adoption is fueling the expansion of the mobility dataplace market. The growth of the mobility dataplace market is also propelled by increasing investments in digital infrastructure. Digital infrastructure encompasses foundational technological systems and resources needed for the creation, storage, processing, and exchange of digital data. More investments are being channeled into this sector due to the rising need for high-speed internet and cloud services as businesses and consumers become more reliant on digital platforms for communication, recreation, and trading. By investing in digital infrastructure, the mobility dataplace market is given reliable, high-speed connectivity, and data processing capabilities allowing real-time tracking of vehicles, smart mobility services, EV charging management, and efficient incorporation of interconnected transport systems. In line with this, the Engineering in a Digital Age report, a software company based in Ireland, said that in June 2025, data center planning applications in the UK went up by over 40%; in addition, Microsoft committed $3.34 billion (£2.5 billion) to double the British AI infrastructure capacity by 2026. Therefore, increased investments in digital infrastructure are driving the expansion of the mobility dataplace market.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Mobility Dataplace Market?

Leading corporations in the mobility dataplace market are directing their efforts towards strategic actions such as providing seed funding to startups and innovative projects that enhance data platforms, analytics tools, and mobility management solutions. This seed funding aids the mobility dataplace by empowering startups to create advanced data platforms, analytics tools, and connectivity solutions which are crucial in the advancement of intelligent and eco-friendly mobility systems. For example, Mobito, a technology organization based in Belgium, obtained a $1 million investment in June 2025 to foster innovation in B2B mobility data solutions. It is augmenting its Data Marketplace, anonymized vehicle data products, and connected fleet API. This funding contributes to product development, research, and collaborations with major entities in the mobility industry. The goal of this investment is to encourage smarter, safer, and greener mobility through sophisticated data intelligence and analytics.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Mobility Dataplace Market

The mobility dataplacemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Solution Type: Data Platforms, Analytics Tools, Mobility Management Systems, Other Solution Types

4) By Application: Traffic Management, Public Transportation, Ride Sharing, Fleet Management, Urban Planning, Other Applications

5) By End User: Government, Transportation Agencies, Mobility Service Providers, Enterprises, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Analytics Software, Fleet Management Software, Traffic Management Software

2) By Hardware: Internet Of Things Sensors And Devices, Telematics Devices, Communication Hardware

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services

View the full mobility dataplace market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-dataplace-global-market-report

Mobility Dataplace Market Regional Insights

The Mobility Dataplace Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region in the year 2024. It is also forecasted that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

