Marsai Martin to Lead 4th Annual Afrikicks Gala Honoring Influential Voices in Entertainment and Social Justice

Marsai Martin is set to light up Hollywood as the host of the 4th Annual Afrikicks Gala. Afrikicks continues its mission in Burkina Faso by delivering essential supplies to the community. Afrikicks Founder Oumarou Idrissa with honoree Michael Blackson, comedian, actor, and philanthropist, at the Afrikicks Gala.

Afrikicks marks 355,000 shoes donated and 21 water wells built as the December 9 Hollywood gala highlights leaders driving cultural and community change.

By bringing together leaders committed to impact, we build partnerships that strengthen our mission. Every dollar raised supports our wells, shoes, and education programs and keeps Afrikicks united.” — Oumarou Idrissa, Founder & CEO of Afrikicks

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual Afrikicks Gala will return to the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, bringing together leaders in culture, entertainment, and philanthropy for an evening dedicated to community uplift and global impact.Hosted by BET and NAACP Image Award winner Marsai Martin , the gala will recognize individuals advancing creativity, advocacy, and social change. The 2025 theme, Ubuntu, meaning “I am because we are,” reflects the organization’s mission to build collective responsibility and shared purpose.Founded by Oumarou Idrissa , who grew up in Niger and launched Afrikicks to support communities lacking basic resources, the foundation has distributed more than 355,000 pairs of shoes across eight African countries and built twenty one water wells in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Afrikicks also supports local outreach efforts in Los Angeles, where donated shoes are distributed to the homeless population on Skid Row.Honorees include:• LisaRaye McCoy, actress and philanthropist recognized for championing women’s empowerment.• Tiffany Haddish, Emmy winning comedian, actress, and author honored for her work in youth development and women’s advocacy.• Metta World Peace, NBA Champion and humanitarian acknowledged for leadership in mental health and social justice.• Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, CEO and founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, celebrated for community investment through his annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive in Watts.• Cicely Gay, Board Chairwoman of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and veteran nonprofit leader with more than twenty years of experience in strategic philanthropy.Guests will enjoy a live performance by Rotimi, star of the hit series POWER, with music by Jae Murphy, internationally recognized DJ and proud Howard University alumnus, creating a night of unity, inspiration, and celebration.Tickets and SponsorshipsLimited VIP tickets and sponsorship packages are available. For partnership or media inquiries, visit www.afrikicks.org or contact info@afrikicks.org.About Afrikicks FoundationAbout Afrikicks FoundationAfrikicks is a global humanitarian organization working to expand access to clean water, shoes, and basic resources for vulnerable communities. Since its founding, the organization has served regions throughout Africa through large-scale shoe distribution, water well construction, and local outreach initiatives. Afrikicks operates with a commitment to Ubuntu and community empowerment. Learn more at www.afrikicks.org

