Creative Futures Collective and Snap Foundation Host Inaugural FUTURES SUMMIT LA25 with Spike Jonze, Ayo Edebiri

Red Bull Records, Soho House, BSE, LOOP, and Macher, partner for summit awarding $18,000 in grants to connect creatives to leaders at Nike, Apple, Netflix, Sony

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creative Futures Collective (CFC), in partnership with the Snap Foundation , brought together the next generation of cultural architects for FUTURES SUMMIT LA25 , a day-long, sold-out creative experience held Friday, November 7, at Snap HQ in Santa Monica. Blurring the lines between summit and festival, the immersive event convened hundreds of emerging artists, visionaries, and Fortune 500 leaders to explore how art, innovation, and equity can reimagine the future of work and creativity.Far from a conventional conference, FUTURES SUMMIT LA25 became a cultural catalyst, part masterclass, part playground for possibility. The atmosphere was electric as attendees engaged in high-level panels, mentorship circles, and live showcases that sparked collaboration across music, film, fashion, design, and technology.Following opening remarks, the event kicked off with an appearance by Broad City creator and A League of Their Own star Abbi Jacobson, who took the stage for an engaging conversation on creative courage, identity, and finding voice in an evolving media landscape. Later in the day, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze shared candidly in a raw, reflective fireside chat with acclaimed writer, director, and comedian Ayo Edebiri on how creativity can shift cultural narratives and redefine human connection."FUTURES SUMMIT LA25 wasn’t about networking; it was about building,” said Jai Al-Attas, Cofounder and CEO of Creative Futures Collective. “It was so awesome for us to bring in creative legends like Spike Jonze, Ayo Edebiri, and Abbi Jacobson and have our own emerging talent get to share the same stage as the next generation."“This summit created tangible bridges between talent and opportunity,” said Joel Arquillos, Executive Director of the Snap Foundation. “It is a model for what intentional access truly looks like.”The day’s heartbeat pulsed through The Theatre, where emerging voices and global icons met center stage. Highlights included the CFC Grant Pitching Competition presented by Macher, which awarded $18,000 in impact grants to alumni pushing the boundaries of creativity for good. Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate Natasha Ofili won the $10,000 grand prize for her short film project amplifying accessibility and representation within the Deaf community. Finalists Steven Tucker of Chicago and Dhara Patel of Miami also received $4,000 grants recognizing their work merging art and activism.The competition’s judges—Mez, acclaimed rapper and producer; Charles Choice, Director of the Do-Or-Dier Visionary Foundation; and Katina Lee, Head of Branded Entertainment at Complex Networks—praised the finalists for their storytelling, originality, and social resonance.From stage to side panels, conversations explored the intersection of creativity, representation, and the future of work. Speakers included Cindy James of Virgin Music, Erica Coates of the American Advertising Foundation, DIXSON of Roc Nation and Sony Music Publishing, Naiomi Glasses, past CFC mentee and Artist-in-Residence at Ralph Lauren, Raven Jackson, Gabe Saporta of TAG Music, Brandon J. McLaren, Ke’Era Ingram of Weber Shandwick, Tumi Adelye of Snap, and Chris Ying of Momofuku and Majordomo Media.The Connection Lab buzzed with energy, offering portfolio reviews, live job boards, and mentorship sessions with executives from Snap, 101 Studios, Burson, and Big Machine Publishing. Panelists and judges were provided with exclusive VIP recovery experiences by nationwide wellness brand Pause Studios.The day concluded with the UnTalent Happy Hour presented by Red Bull Records, featuring DJ Lauren Brinee, where attendees toasted to collaboration, creativity, and community in true CFC spirit. Beverages were generously provided by Tom Holland’s premium non-alcoholic brand Bero, award-winning Black and Veteran-owned Crowns & Hops, and The Evolved Co., creator of <33 Advanced Frequency-Enabled Water.About Creative Futures CollectiveThe Creative Futures Collective is an opportunity ecosystem for creatives who have traditionally been overlooked, ignored, or forgotten. Founded to dismantle traditional gatekeeping in creative industries, Creative Futures Collective is a global community of 3,500 emerging creatives and 2,000 mentors from companies such as Apple, Nike, Netflix, NBA, YouTube, Twitch, and Sony. The organization provides pathways to mentorship, funding, and employment opportunities for underrepresented talent. It has been recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and Harper’s Bazaar for its work reshaping access in the arts.FUTURES SUMMIT LA25 was made possible through partnerships with Snap Foundation, Red Bull Records, Macher, Soho House, Bill Silva Entertainment, and LOOP.For more information, visit www.cfcfoundation.co About Snap FoundationFounded in 2017 with generous, ongoing support from Snap Inc. and its founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, the Snap Foundation is dedicated to expanding access and opportunity for young people in the creative economy and beyond. Through grantmaking, field building, advocacy, and innovative education initiatives, the foundation collaborates deeply with partners across Los Angeles to help youth unlock their potential and pursue futures filled with possibility.

