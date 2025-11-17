Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Global Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Drivers & Emerging Trends to 2029

The Business Research Company

Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for quantum-dot neuroscience probes has seen a swift expansion. The market, which stood at $0.80 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The surge in growth during the historic period is largely due to heightened use of fluorescent nanomaterials in scientific research, increased academia-industry collaborations, rising consciousness regarding early disease detection, additional government funding allocated for neuroscience ventures, and ongoing advancements in quantum dot biocompatibility.

The market for quantum-dot neuroscience probes is on a trajectory of significant growth in the upcoming years with its size predicted to reach $1.76 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This projected growth can be attributed to factors such as the heightened adoption of AI in neuroimaging processes, the rising importance of personalized medicine, the surge in nanobiotechnology investments, higher usage in research of neurodegenerative diseases, and increasing demands for multifunctional probes. Further, prominent trends that would shape the forecast period include innovations in the engineering of quantum dot surfaces, adoption of multimodal imaging methods, progression in drug delivery using probes, merging of quantum dots with wearable neurodevices, and developments in creating biocompatible and non-toxic quantum dots.

What Are The Factors Driving The Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Market?

The increasing occurrence of neurological disorders is projected to stimulate the quantum-dot neuroscience probe market's growth. Neurological disorders, which encompass health issues affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, influence movement, cognition, and the general function of the nervous system. The escalation in these disorders is linked to the aging population, lifestyle-related risks, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, resulting in a higher incidence of conditions affecting the nervous system. Quantum-dot neuroscience probes contribute to the management of neurological disorders through highly accurate imaging and monitoring of neural function, facilitating early detection, targeted treatment, and a deeper understanding of brain activity and disease progression. For example, the U.S. based National Library of Medicine reported in April 2025 that approximately 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and over are currently living with Alzheimer’s dementia, a number expected to rise to 13.8 million by 2060. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders is fuelling the quantum-dot neuroscience probe market's growth. Boost in neuroscience research investments is promoting the quantum-dot neuroscience probe market's expansion due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Neuroscience research, which is the scientific exploration of the structure, function, evolution, genetics, and nervous system biochemistry, is on the rise because of the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders and endeavors to better comprehend the nervous system and devise more effective diagnostics and treatments. Quantum-dot neuroscience probes augment neuroscience research by facilitating highly detailed, real-time imaging of neural structures and function, allowing researchers to investigate brain activity and disease mechanisms with unparalleled precision. For instance, in January 2023, the National Institutes of Health, a U.S. government agency, reported that the NIH BRAIN Initiative received an additional $60 million for the 2023 fiscal year, with the total sum of $680 million, including $450 million assigned under the 21st Century Cures Act. Consequently, the upshot in neuroscience research investments is promoting the quantum-dot neuroscience probe market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Market?

Major players in the quantum-dot neuroscience probe market include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck Group

• ams-OSRAM AG

• Nanosys Inc.

• American Elements Inc.

• QUANDELA Inc.

• Nanoco Technologies Ltd.

• UbiQD Inc.

• NN-Labs GmbH

• Plasmachem GmbH

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Market Share?

The quantum-dot neuroscience probemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Optical Probes, Electrical Probes, Multifunctional Probes, Other Product Types.

2) By Material Type: Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots, Indium-Based Quantum Dots, Carbon Quantum Dots, Other Material Types.

3) By Application: Brain Imaging, Neural Activity Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Other Applications.

4) By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Probes: Fluorescent Quantum Dot Probes, Near-Infrared Quantum Dot Probes, Photoactivated Quantum Dot Probes, Voltage-Sensitive Quantum Dot Probes

2) By Electrical Probes: Quantum Dot Field Effect Transistor Probes, Quantum Dot Nanowire Probes, Quantum Dot Microelectrode Probes, Quantum Dot Conductive Polymer Probes

3) By Multifunctional Probes: Quantum Dot Magnetic Probes, Quantum Dot Photoelectric Probes, Quantum Dot Biosensing Probes, Quantum Dot Theranostic Probes

4) By Other Product Types: Quantum Dot Chemical Sensing Probes, Quantum Dot Temperature Sensing Probes, Quantum Dot Pressure Sensing Probes, Quantum Dot Structural Imaging Probes

What Are The Regional Trends In The Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Market?

In the 2025 Quantum-Dot Neuroscience Probe Global Market report, North America stood as the dominating region in the previous year, 2024. Anticipated to showcase the quickest development in the coming years, is the Asia-Pacific region. The document reports on numerous global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

