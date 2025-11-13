Winners Announced For Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the winners of the Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition at a ceremony held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the William Devine Clubhouse at Franklin Park. Hosted in partnership with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the City of Boston Planning Department, the Boston Society of Landscape Architects (BSLA), and the Franklin Park Coalition, the competition invited artists of all ages to celebrate Franklin Park through original poster designs that highlight the park’s history, cultural landmarks, iconic people, and natural beauty.

“Congratulations to all the amazing artists whose hard work embodies the legacy of our beloved Franklin Park,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Whether it’s honoring the history of the great Elma Lewis, recollecting Olmsted’s vision, showcasing the incredible native species found throughout the park, or uplifting the many cultural events whose home is Franklin Park – these pieces capture how foundational Franklin Park continues to be to our city and our communities.”

More than fifty designers, artists, and Franklin Park enthusiasts from all across Boston, the region, and even around the world submitted original work. Four winners, including two for Original Series and two Emerging Artists (ages 14-24), were selected by a panel of judges composed of community members, graphic designers, artists, and landscape architects. The public was also invited to be part of the selection process, by casting their vote for the People’s Choice Award. Nearly 1,300 people submitted their vote online. All voting was anonymous to ensure impartiality.

The winning submissions are featured online, on the 3rd floor of City Hall, at Franklin Park Clubhouse, and will be on display at libraries around the Park.

WINNING POSTER DESIGNS

Jury Selection - Series Winner:

Helena Wang, “Franklin Park: Framed Through Time” brings together past and present, celebrating the history and memories of the Park, its features and icons, and its natural beauty

Lindsay Crockett, “New Jewels” - features the wildlife that call the park home, its significance as a jewel in Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace, and the beloved icon, Elma Lewis

Jury Selection - Emerging Artist Winner:

Stella Shippy, “Birds of Franklin Park” highlights native species like the Black Capped Chickadee and the Golden Pheasant, as well as the Gouldian Finch on display at the Franklin Park Zoo.

Anne Lai, “History and Horizon at Franklin Park” frames the Kite and Bike Festival, hosted annually by the Franklin Park Coalition, through the historic stone of Ellicott Arch.

People’s Choice Winner:

Becky Fong Hughes, “Franklin Park: Alive with People, Place and Story” features the designer’s hand-painted watercolors. As the People’s Choice winner, it was selected through an online voting process that invited the general public to select their favorite.

“The submissions we received clearly show the love and care people have for Franklin Park,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “They are also a testament to the incredible artistic talent right here in Boston. We’re thrilled to celebrate both the park’s history and the creativity of our community through this competition.”

“As designers of landscapes and admirers of Frederick Law Olmsted’s enduring legacy, the Boston Society of Landscape Architects is delighted to see such passionate engagement in celebrating and stewarding this remarkable park,” said Luisa Oliveira, competition juror and Past President of the Boston Society of Landscape Architects (BSLA).”The community’s commitment beautifully reflects the ongoing vitality and relevance of this nationally significant landscape in the life of the city.”

Inspired by classic Works Progress Administration (WPA) poster campaigns, the Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition invited artists to submit original works that highlight the physical and cultural icons of the park’s past and present. Franklin Park, designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1885, is Boston’s largest green space and a treasured destination for residents and visitors.

For more information or to view all of the submissions online, visit bslanow.org/postercompetition.

POSTER DESIGNS (Images may be reshared with credit to each artist)

