Credibility boost strengthens effort to bridge digital divide and reduce e-waste

The Hendricks Foundation’s tech education courses, offered at starter, plus, and master levels, are open to students in the seventh grade and above and do not require any prior tech experience.

“Beyond the devices, we aim to give students a level of independence around technology. People think it is hard to repair laptops, but when you know how, it stops being hard. It’s similar to knowing the basics of car care — changing a tire, filling the washer fluid, changing the oil — it changes your relationship with cars,” said Hendricks.

In 2024, the Hendricks Foundation took part in the NextCycle Michigan Accelerator. The team was seeking to improve their time management, identify funding pathways, and find a dedicated location in Wayne County with at least 2,000 square feet to store and process donated electronics and teach courses.

NextCycle Michigan coaches, especially Matt Naud and Yahang Zhang, supported the Hendricks team in connecting with decision-makers at several potential locations and in preparing for a Circular Economy Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Additionally, the accelerator’s communications support led to improvements in its website.

What came as a surprise was the immediate boost in credibility the Hendricks Foundation saw.

“Just being accepted to the accelerator and having our company listed on the NextCycle Michigan website gave others confidence in us. We received $5,000 contributions from both the Rotary Club of Detroit and the Skillman Foundation,” explained Hendricks. “It may not sound like much, but for a then two-year-old, all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, these contributions were game-changing.”

Another core accelerator activity, developing and presenting a pitch for the program, contributed greatly to their credibility. The team came to better understand their value proposition and how to present their fundable needs. At their cohort’s showcase, the team's pitch won the $1,000 Community Impact Award sponsored by Speed-Tech Equipment. EGLE also provided $5,000 Harvest Grant awards to each of the teams that pitched at the showcase. The Hendricks Foundation team continues to evolve and use its pitch and the accompanying slide deck to engage with potential partners and funders.

As of July 2025, the Hendricks Foundation is still seeking a location. They now aim to raise $30,000 for a down payment to buy a building. In the meantime, they have been awarded a Circular Economy Grant to scale their operations and impact.

Hendricks Foundation’s Programs Director, Krissie Knight, posted on LinkedIn, “I am beyond grateful to share that EGLE has awarded the Hendricks Foundation $166,541 to purchase advanced equipment that will expand our ability to recycle electronic waste and provide invaluable training for students in electronic diagnostic and repair skills. This grant will not only help us make a significant environmental impact but also empower the next generation with practical, in-demand skills. Stay tuned — big things are coming!”

Big things, indeed. While their main service area is currently Wayne County, the Hendricks Foundation’s website proclaims their worldwide ambitions, with places all over the Earth — from Detroit to Abuja to Bangladesh.

And they are already making progress. In cooperation with the Together We Building program, the Hendricks Foundation has sponsored an annual back-to-school event in Portland Parish, Jamaica, giving laptops to students. The Hendricks Foundation sent laptops to Haiti in August 2025 and is in conversations with Rotary Club members in Sierra Leone about a 2026 project. Back in the U.S., starting in 2025, the Access 2 All platform will teach students in Boston, Mass., to repair laptops.

