Storage And Warehouse Leasing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Storage And Warehouse Leasing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for storage and warehouse leasing has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market is predicted to expand from $70.48 billion in 2024 to $75.76 billion in 2025, giving it an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The significant growth seen in the past can be linked to factors such as per capita disposable income, rental vacancy rates, homeownership rates, business sentiment, and the industrial production index.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the storage and warehouse leasing market will experience robust growth. By 2029, its value is projected to reach $103.68 billion, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth within the predicted period is primarily due to the increasing worldwide demand for various applications including e-commerce, third-party logistics, pharmaceuticals, as well as food and beverage. The upcoming trends that will define this forecast period include a rise in adoption of automation and robotics, a growing preference for sustainable warehousing, the burgeoning use of big data analytics, the escalating popularity of multi-story warehouses, and the expanding utilization of cloud-based warehouse management systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market?

The upward trajectory of the storage and warehouse leasing market is anticipated to be fueled by the surging demand for warehousing and storage services. These services encompass various business practices aimed at storing, managing, and handling goods and products on behalf of clients or businesses. Leasing storage and warehouse facilities presents businesses with adaptable and expandable storage options, promotes effective inventory management, and liberates capital and resources for principal operations. For example, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government institution, showed that the count of establishments involved in warehousing and storage rose from 21,938 in Q2 2023 to 22,671 in Q1 2024 — an approximate growth of 3.3%. Thus, the escalating demand for warehousing and storage services stimulates the expansion of the storage and warehouse leasing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market?

Major players in the Storage And Warehouse Leasing include:

• DHL Supply Chain

• CEVA Logistics

• Brookfield Business Partners LP

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Ryder System Inc.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Prologis Inc.

• Colliers International Group Inc.

• Public Storage Inc.

• Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market?

The emphasis on technological innovation is a significant trend that is garnering attention within the storage and warehouse leasing sector. Major businesses in this market are harnessing technological resources to enhance their operational efficacy and maintain their competitive edge. In an example from April 2022, Beijing Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., a tech firm based in China, launched Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick, an innovative multilevel storage and retrieval system. This four-way shuttle warehouse storage and collecting solution enhances storage capacity while dedicating the ground level to picking operations handled by their premier P800 robots. This system has the potential to convert the biggest warehouses into densely-packed and supremely efficient storage and distribution centers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Growth

The storage and warehouse leasingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Climate Controlled Storage, Climate Controlled Storage

2) By Lease Duration: Short-Term Leasing, Long-Term Leasing

3) By Application: Retail, Manufacturing, Food Industry, E-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Climate Controlled Storage: Standard Storage Facilities, Outdoor Storage Units, Drive-Up Access Storage Units

2) By Climate Controlled Storage: Temperature-Controlled Warehouses, Humidity-Controlled Storage Units, Cold Storage Facilities (Refrigerated And Freezer Units)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the pack in the storage and warehouse leasing market. Future growth is expected to occur in this sector. The market report takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

