Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market Size Worth $1.52 Billion by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for remote blood-draw dried-spot devices has experienced accelerated growth. Forecasts predict growth from $0.81 billion in 2024 to $0.92 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include increased adoption of remote patient monitoring techniques, the rising prevalence of chronic illness, growing recognition of at-home diagnostic services, an increase in home healthcare services, and rising demand for minimal invasive testing.

In the coming years, the market for remote blood-draw dried-spot devices is projected to experience accelerated growth, reaching a worth of $1.53 billion in 2029 and maintaining a CAGR of 13.3%. Several factors are driving this growth during the forecast period, including the integration of digital tools and AI, prioritization of personalized medicine, enhanced government efforts to ensure healthcare access, expanding telemedicine networks, and rising financial support for diagnostic startups. During this period, we also expect to see key trends such as microfluidic technology advancements, biosensor design innovations, automation and robotics development, the incorporation of data analytics advancements, and the creation of patient-focused device interfaces.

What Are The Factors Driving The Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market?

The anticipated surge in personalized medicine is predicted to fuel the growth trajectory of the remote blood-draw dried-spot device market in the future. Personalized medicine involves shaping medical treatment and prevention protocols to fit an individual's unique genetic, molecular, and clinical profile for maximum efficacy. With the advent of progressive genomic research, specific genetic variations impacting disease susceptibility and treatment sensitivity can now be identified. This is paving the way for more potent and targeted treatments. Devices for remote blood-draw dried-spot play a significant role in facilitating personalized medicine by simplifying the at-home collection of minimal blood samples, enabling continual monitoring of biomarkers and genetic data to inform personalized treatment schedules. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization in the United States, reported that the FDA approved 16 novel personalized treatment methodologies for individuals suffering from rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from the six approved in 2022. The newly-approved personalized treatments in 2023 also comprised of seven anti-cancer drugs and three for various other ailments and conditions. Hence, the escalating focus on personalized medicine is fostering the growth of the remote blood-draw dried-spot device market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market?

Major players in the Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• DBS System SA

• Labcorp Holdings

• Thorne HealthTech Inc.

• Trajan Scientific and Medical Pty Ltd.

• Salimetrics LLC

• Tasso Inc.

• Lipomic Healthcare Inc.

• Neoteryx Inc.

• Eastern Business Forms Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market In The Future?

Key players in the remote blood-draw dried-spot device industry are actively pursuing innovative strategies, such as decentralized sampling, to facilitate blood collection at-home or remotely. This not only improves patient comfort, but also increases the efficiency of clinical trials. The method of decentralized sampling involves acquiring biological specimens at locations that are more convenient for the patient, rather than at centralized laboratories or healthcare facilities. This promotes wider access, expedited collection, and more flexible involvement in healthcare or research investigations. For example, in March 2025, Tasso Inc., a healthcare technology firm in the US, unveiled a cutting-edge technology for dried blood spot (DBS) sample collection. The technology, primarily aimed at clinical trials and sports anti-doping tests, offers a virtually pain-free, accurate, and convenient way of drawing blood. The patient-friendly device provides exact volumetric blood samples, enhancing compliance and facilitating remote blood collection. The efficient and simple sampling process, coupled with reduced participation obstacles and the production of quality quantitative data, expedites drug development and bolsters decentralized testing approaches.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market Share?

The remote blood-draw dried-spot devicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Filter Paper Devices, Microfluidic Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Sample Type: Whole Blood, Plasma, Serum, Other Sample Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Disease Diagnosis, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Newborn Screening, Forensic Testing, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Filter Paper Devices: Whole Blood Collection Cards, Plasma Separation Cards, Serum Separation Cards

2) By Microfluidic Devices: Integrated Microchannel Systems, Capillary-Driven Microfluidic Chips, Centrifugal Microfluidic Platforms

3) By Other Product Types: Volumetric Absorptive Micro sampling Devices, Capillary Blood Collection Tubes, Dried Urine Spot Devices

What Are The Regional Trends In The Remote Blood-Draw Dried-Spot Device Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market for remote blood-draw dried-spot devices. Looking forward, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth within the forecast period. The global market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

