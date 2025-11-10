CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Francisquito Conservation Camp

SANTA CLARITA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a person who walked away from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, 2025.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., staff was notified camp participant Alejandro A. Tobarfuentes was discovered missing from the camp. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Tobarfuentes was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Tobarfuentes and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Tobarfuentes, 33, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt, and an orange beanie.

Tobarfuentes was received from Orange County on May 14, 2025, sentenced to four years, eight months for first-degree burglary and display forged driver’s license or ID.

Anyone who sees Tobarfuentes or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact Special Agent S. Rojas 909-727-1947.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

