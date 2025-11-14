Calsoft Makes Continuous Learning Central to Employee Growth Strategy

Aparna Joshi Ram Govind

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a technology-first services and product engineering company, announced the success of its company-wide Learning and Development (L&D) initiatives that have strengthened employee skills, enhanced project delivery, and improved organizational agility. In 2025, more than 80% of Calsoft’s engineering workforce underwent structured training and certification programs designed to build a future-ready workforce capable of leading in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The company conducted 59 structured programs during the year, training over 80% employees and recording its highest participation in September, with 415 trainees across 14 sessions. Calsoft also achieved notable certification milestones — more than 80 engineers earned credentials across key technologies, including 38 AWS, 25 Azure, 17 OCP, and 2 GCP certifications, along with new certifications in VMware, Cisco, ServiceNow, Kubernetes, and Automation Anywhere. These programs have helped engineers upskill in cloud, automation, and backend development, directly impacting productivity and customer delivery.

Aparna Joshi, Head of Learning and Development at Calsoft, said the company’s approach is built on the belief that continuous learning is a long-term business advantage. “Employees must remain curious, willing to learn new things, and unlearn outdated practices to make room for new knowledge and skills,” she said. “This mindset doesn’t just enhance individual careers; it drives innovation across the organization. By making learning accessible and relevant, we’re ensuring our teams stay confident and adaptable, no matter how fast technology changes.”

Employees have echoed similar experiences. “Calsoft’s GoLang training helped me smoothly transition from C++ to Go, opening up new opportunities in backend development,” said Ram Govind, Principal Development Engineer at Calsoft. “The Ansible sessions were a great way to strengthen my automation skills, and the Time Management workshop truly helped me prioritize better and manage my work more efficiently.”

Calsoft’s investment in learning has also improved operational performance across business units. Managers report that upskilled teams are collaborating more effectively, executing complex projects faster, and maintaining higher quality standards — results that directly reflect in client satisfaction. The company’s recognition-driven culture, where certification achievers are celebrated internally, has further reinforced employee motivation and engagement.

“Investing in people is the ultimate competitive advantage,” Joshi added. “Our focus is not just on technical learning but also on leadership and innovation — preparing employees for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Calsoft’s commitment to continuous learning reflects its larger mission to empower both organizations and individuals to stay competitive in an ever-changing digital world. For more information about Calsoft’s L&D initiatives, visit www.calsoftinc.com or contact marketing@calsoftinc.com

Calsoft Inc. is a technology-first services and product engineering company with over 27 years of experience across cloud, networking, storage, AI/ML, IoT, and security domains. Committed to innovation and employee growth, Calsoft fosters a culture of continuous learning, helping organizations and individuals stay competitive in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

