Calsoft & SmartHub.ai Announce Live Discussion: AI for OT Resilience: Smarter Detection, Stronger Compliance, Proven ROI

BANGALORE, INDIA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where operational technology (OT) environments are increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats, compliance burdens, and rising downtime costs, SmartHub.ai and Calsoft have partnered to address these pain points with an integrated, intelligent edge solution. Their combined strengths now offer enterprises a fast-track to visibility, automation, and resilience across diverse OT infrastructures.

And OT infrastructure is that which manages critical IT labs, datacentres, factory floor equipment, physical security infrastructure and facilities / IT deployment in large campuses/buildings.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐓 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

According to industry reports, over 70% of OT environments lack real-time visibility. As digital transformation pushes deeper into energy, manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare sectors, the risks of ransomware, compliance violations, and unplanned operational downtime continue to escalate. The cost of inaction is no longer theoretical—it's measurable in lost revenue, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀𝐈-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐓 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞.

Unified Edge Endpoint Management (UEM) platform brings full-stack visibility, real-time monitoring, robust security, and intelligent automation to heterogeneous OT ecosystems. UEM platform simplifies the management of diverse edge assets—regardless of device type, operating system, or communication protocol.

From industrial sensors and controllers to edge gateways and smart devices, the platform unifies operations under one centralized pane of glass. It empowers operations and IT teams to detect anomalies, enforce security policies, and orchestrate updates seamlessly—at scale.

Accelerating Value for Enterprises

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐇𝐮𝐛.𝐚𝐢 partnership is already delivering results in sectors such as energy, critical infrastructure, telecom, and industrial manufacturing with their award-winning UEM platform.



By integrating SmartHub.ai’s powerful SDKs and AI-driven automation with Calsoft’s deep engineering capabilities—the joint solution delivers:

- Predictive Maintenance and Self-Healing OT Systems

- Cross-vendor, Legacy-to-Modern Device Management

- Real-time Threat Detection and Compliance Automation

- Fast ROI with SaaS-style Deployment Models



To explore these industry challenges and solutions, and discover real benefits for your business, experts from Calsoft and SmartHub.ai are hosting an exclusive live discussion, 𝐀𝐈 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐓 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐎𝐈," with industry leaders across Security, Operations, and Compliance, on September 24, 2025. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐰 to reserve your spot.

“One of our customers in social media industry achieved 99.7% uptime and an MTTR of just 8.63 hours, enabled by enhanced visibility and rapid issue resolution. At a global professional networking company, a single engineer now manages over 2,700 devices worldwide using our platform. We deliver faster deployment, deeper operational insight, and resilient performance—driving stronger ROI across the board.”

— 𝐍𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐚, 𝐂𝐨-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 & 𝐂𝐄𝐎, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐇𝐮𝐛.𝐚𝐢.

“At Calsoft, we recognize that the future of enterprise OT infrastructure hinges on intelligent visibility, seamless automation, and uncompromising security. Our partnership with SmartHub.ai empowers organizations to bridge legacy and modern edge environments, delivering unified endpoint management that accelerates digital transformation and protects critical assets. By harnessing advanced AI and deep engineering expertise, we help customers realize tangible operational gains — from predictive maintenance and rapid issue resolution to continuous compliance and scalable deployment. Together, we’re redefining how enterprises manage risk, drive resilience, and unlock the full value of their OT investments.” Comments 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐚𝐠, 𝐒𝐫. 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜.



The live discussion will highlight real-world OT security and compliance challenges, with insights from experts on how AI-powered solutions reduce downtime, accelerate compliance, and deliver measurable ROI across industries.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭

Calsoft is a leading technology-first partner providing digital and product engineering services specializing in AI-driven data solutions, cloud-native architectures, and next-generation application modernization. For nearly 3 decades, with deep expertise in AI, ML, data engineering, and intelligent automation, Calsoft enables enterprises and ISVs to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and scale seamlessly. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐇𝐮𝐛.𝐚𝐢

SmartHub.ai specializes in AI-ML powered Edge automation, OT asset management, Edge Intelligence and Cybersecurity Hygiene for operational teams with IoT devices and edge infrastructure. We help companies achieve zero downtime, higher productivity, better operational efficiency, continuous compliance, and effective risk management of their Edge Infrastructure.

