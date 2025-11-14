Announcing the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce Dawn Stastny, CHRO & Compliance Officer for BelPak as a 2026 Chicago Titan 100 recipient.

I don’t build companies — I build leaders who build companies. Real leaders don’t chase comfort; they create change — with clarity, courage, and consistency.” — Dawn Stastny

Dawn Stastny, Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer for BelPak as a 2026 Chicago Titan 100 recipient.

The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Dawn Stastny is a senior human capital and compliance executive who has helped scale Coregistics into BelPak, the largest pure-play contract packaging company in North America. A recognized leader in governance, culture, and cross-border integration, she also advances the HR profession through her work with SHRM and the Center for Human Rights. As a mentor and member of Chief, Dawn champions women in leadership and elevates the voice of female executives across the industry.

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago’s business community.

Dawn Stastny will be honored at the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli. “We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

