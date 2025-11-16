Silicone Sealants Distributed in Vietnam: Types, Prices & Application Guidelines

Types of Silicone Sealants by Function Classification of silicone sealants according to chemical properties Mr. Quang Hoi Tran discussed the preservation of silicone sealant at the seminar on construction materials

Choosing the right silicone sealant prevents leaks, deterioration, and poor finishes. Each formulation serves a specific purpose and carries its own cost.

HO CHI MINH, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The right silicone sealant makes all the difference. Selecting the wrong type can result in premature deterioration, costly water leakage, and unsightly finishes that damage both quality and aesthetics. From everyday gap-filling to heavy-duty structural glazing, and from acid-cure to neutral-cure formulations, each silicone type serves a distinct purpose — and comes with its own price tag.How Many Types of Silicone Sealant Are There? Silicone sealants supplied in Vietnam are classified based on their functional applications and chemical curing properties.Classification by Functional ApplicationBased on functionality, silicone sealants are divided into General Purpose Silicone Sealants (for non-structural applications) and Structural Silicone Sealants (for load-bearing applications commonly used in curtain wall systems).1. General-Purpose Silicone SealantThis is the most common type of silicone sealant available in the market, familiar to most users. Its primary function is to fill gaps, seal cracks, and joints to provide waterproofing, prevent air infiltration, block dust, and maintain aesthetic appearance.Important Note: Standard silicone sealants should never be used for load-bearing structural applications.2. Structural Silicone SealantStructural silicone sealants are engineered to withstand loads and forces. They can handle wind loads, impact forces, and other mechanical stresses. These sealants are primarily used in curtain wall and facade applications. A typical example is sealing large glass panels to metal frames in high-rise buildings.Important Note: Installing structural glazing sealants requires trained technicians and strict adherence to the project’s engineering specifications.Classification by Chemical Curing PropertiesBased on chemical curing characteristics, silicone sealants distributed in Vietnam are categorized into acid-cure and neutral-cure types.Classification of silicone sealants according to chemical properties1. Acid-Cure Silicone SealantCharacteristics: During curing, this type releases acetic acid, producing a sharp, vinegar-like odor. It cures quickly and provides excellent adhesion to non-porous surfaces like glass, ceramic, and aluminum.Applications: Commonly used for aquarium construction, glass door installation, and aluminum window glazing.Important Note: Due to its acidic nature, this sealant may cause mild corrosion to certain metals and is not suitable for sensitive surfaces like foam panels or bamboo charcoal wall panels 2. Neutral-Cure Silicone SealantCharacteristics: This type releases non-acidic compounds during curing, resulting in virtually no odor. It is safe and compatible with most building materials, including metals, plastics, concrete, wood, and bamboo charcoal wall panels.Applications: The optimal choice for areas requiring high durability, weather resistance, or odor-sensitive environments like kitchens and bathrooms. It's also used for sealing facade panels, window frames, and various other materials.Is Silicone Sealant Expensive?As of August 2025, retail prices for standard silicone sealants range from 30.000 – 80.000 VND per 310ml. Structural glazing sealants are typically sold in large sausage packs for professional contractors, priced around 203.000 – 350.000 VND per 600ml pack.Silicone sealant pricing varies based on several factors:Brand: Trusted names such as Kosmos, Apollo, and Dowsil often cost more but guarantee superior quality.Type: Neutral-cure sealants are generally 10–20% more expensive than acid-cure versions.Special Features: Sealants with anti-mold properties, high-heat resistance, or unique colors may be priced differently.Key Application GuidelinesSilicone sealant supplied in Vietnam is a versatile material used in various construction applications including gap sealing, surface bonding, and localized waterproofing. However, to ensure both durability and safety, contractors should observe the following:Surface Preparation: The application area must be clean, dry, and free from grease, dust, paint, or old sealant residue. Otherwise, adhesion may fail, leading to premature peeling. Avoid continuous exposure to water during curing.Safety Measures: Wear protective gloves during application. If sealant comes into contact with skin or eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. Silicone sealants are strictly for construction purposes—never for medical use.Mr. Quang Hoi Tran, Director of Kosmos Vietnam Silicone Sealants Distribution Company, shares: "Silicone sealant should be stored at temperatures below 86°F and away from direct sunlight. Our main warehouse maintains large inventory to supply over 500 dealers nationwide, with strict storage controls to prevent product deterioration."Selecting the right silicone sealant—whether general-purpose or structural, acid-cure or neutral-cure—is crucial to the long-term durability and aesthetics of any construction project. Equally important is following proper application practices: surface preparation, worker safety, and correct storage. By adhering to these guidelines, you can maximize product performance and ensure a lasting, high-quality finish for your projects.Since 2012, Kosmos Vietnam has been recognized as a leading distributor of premium interior and exterior decoration materials. With more than a decade of experience, Kosmos has built a strong reputation for reliability and quality. From innovative interior solutions to elegant exterior finishes, Kosmos continues to be the trusted choice for customers seeking both style and durability.

