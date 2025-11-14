Colle AI Enhances Multichain Routing Intelligence to Accelerate NFT Campaign Execution

Transforming NFT trading with cutting-edge AI-powered market analysis and insights.

Upgraded AI-driven routing architecture boosts deployment speed, cross-chain reliability, and workflow efficiency for creators and Web3 teams

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT creation platform, has enhanced its multichain routing intelligence to accelerate campaign execution for creators, brands, and development teams. The upgraded system improves transaction flow, automates cross-chain publishing decisions, and delivers faster end-to-end performance across major blockchain networks.The enhanced routing engine uses adaptive AI logic to evaluate network conditions, gas environments, and chain congestion in real time. This allows Colle AI to automatically select the most efficient route for NFT deployments, metadata updates, and large-scale campaign actions. The system now offers optimized throughput across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—reducing latency and increasing reliability for creators managing multichain digital asset campaigns.“Speed and intelligence are critical for large-scale NFT execution,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s enhanced routing system empowers creators to publish across multiple chains with precision. It’s about combining automation with intelligence to help campaigns move faster, smoother, and with greater cross-chain stability.”With this upgrade, Colle AI advances its mission to provide scalable, AI-driven infrastructure for a rapidly evolving Web3 creator economy. The improved routing intelligence reflects the platform’s broader commitment to unifying performance, accessibility, and automation for digital asset production at scale.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

