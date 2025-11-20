BTW Media Releases Feature Interview with African Tech Leader Dorcas Muthoni

Trailblazing tech leader Dorcas Muthoni shares her journey, challenges, and vision for empowering African women in technology in this inspiring interview.

UK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW Media today announced the publication of a new feature interview with Dorcas Muthoni, a leading Kenyan computer scientist and technology entrepreneur known for her contributions to Africa’s digital ecosystem. The interview, titled “Pioneer of African Women in Tech,” explores current developments in technology leadership, digital inclusion, and the future of women’s participation in STEM across the continent.Highlighting Africa’s Evolving Digital LandscapeIn the interview, Muthoni discusses the ongoing challenges and opportunities surrounding digital connectivity in Africa. She reflects on early initiatives that connected Kenyan universities to the Internet and shares insights into how improved access continues to influence education, innovation, and economic mobility.Muthoni also provides updates on AfChix, the pan-African network of women technologists she founded in 2004. She outlines its current programs—including technical workshops and mentorship efforts in regions such as Senegal and Morocco—and emphasizes the need for sustained support to expand women’s participation in computing and engineering fields.Expanding Leadership and Industry InfluenceThe feature further examines Muthoni’s current work in supporting digital transformation projects through Open World Limited, a software and consulting firm serving governments and enterprises across Africa. She also comments on her role as a non-executive director at HF Group in Kenya, where she contributes to governance and strategic oversight in the fintech and financial services sector.Muthoni highlights the continued impact of the PhD scholarship program established at Pompeu Fabra University in 2018, which aims to advance ICT research among African women and strengthen the talent pipeline returning to the region’s technology industries.About the InterviewThe interview provides fresh perspectives on regional digital development, gender representation in STEM, and emerging opportunities for African innovators. BTW Media’s coverage aims to inform global audiences about key figures shaping technology infrastructure and policy across the continent.About BTW MediaBTW Media is a global technology media outlet reporting on internet infrastructure , emerging technologies, and digital transformation. The platform features industry insights, expert commentary, and in-depth reporting on the people and innovations shaping the digital world.

