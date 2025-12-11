Number Resource Society (NRS) Champions Global IP Ownership and Internet Governance

NRS, a global non-profit membership organization, continues to empower businesses to own the fundamental elements of their IP business.

MAURITIUS, MAURITIUS, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Number Resource Society ( NRS ), a global non-profit membership organization, continues to empower businesses to own the fundamental elements of their IP business. NRS campaigns for the rights of organizations to truly control their Internet Protocol (IP) assets, advocating for a free, open, and unified Internet.NRS is committed to ensuring that IP addresses—the foundation of the digital economy—are owned and managed by the organizations that use them. By providing trusted representation in Regional Internet Registry (RIR) governance, NRS helps members safeguard their core IP resources, participate in decision-making, and protect their digital infrastructure.Key Initiatives:-IP Ownership Advocacy: Representing members in RIR matters to secure control over IP resources.-Decentralized Internet Governance : Promoting a free, open, and autonomous Internet with minimal external interference.-Education and Guidance: Supporting members with knowledge, tools, and best practices to manage IP effectively.-Community and Networking: Connecting members globally to collaborate and share expertise for stronger digital infrastructure.NRS also actively engages in regional elections, including the AFRINIC 2025 Regional Internet Registry elections, to promote transparent governance and protect the interests of member organizations.About NRSNumber Resource Society is a global non-profit membership organization dedicated to empowering businesses to own their IP assets and participate in the development of a unified, decentralized Internet. Through advocacy, education, and trusted representation, NRS works to create a freer, more accessible, and sustainable Internet for all.

