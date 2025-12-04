BTW.media releases investigations on Smart Africa’s expanding role in internet governance, its AFRINIC/ICANN ties, and rising concerns over state influence

UK, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW.media today announced an expanded series of investigative reports examining Smart Africa’s increasing involvement in continental internet-governance initiatives — including its relationship with AFRINIC and ICANN — as concerns rise over state-led influence and the future of bottom-up governance in the region.As part of its ongoing mission to provide independent, factual, and timely news related to Smart Africa and Africa’s digital policy landscape, BTW.media has published a set of in-depth articles uncovering emerging risks, governance conflicts, and allegations of institutional capture.ICANN’s funding of a state-led governance blueprintIn the article “ ICANN’s AFRINIC hypocrisy : CEO Lindqvist admits to funding a state-led power grab,” BTW.media reports on ICANN’s financial support for the creation of the Continental Africa Internet Governance Architecture (CAIGA). The investigation highlights the contradiction between ICANN’s public position in favor of multistakeholder governance and its behind-the-scenes backing of a model that elevates governments over the technical community.This revelation raises important questions about whether ICANN is enabling a shift away from long-standing global governance norms that emphasize community participation, transparency, and technical independence.Is ICANN avoiding the AFRINIC community?Another BTW.media report — “ Is ICANN dodging the AFRINIC community by supporting Smart Africa’s CAIGA?” — examines whether ICANN’s engagement with Smart Africa serves as a workaround that bypasses the AFRINIC community altogether. The piece analyzes the political momentum behind CAIGA, how it is being positioned as an “alternative governance structure,” and the broader concern that continental authorities may gain outsized control over Africa’s number-resource ecosystem.The article highlights growing calls from stakeholders for ICANN to clarify its position and reaffirm its commitment to community-led decision-making.Concerns of alignment between AFRINIC leadership and Smart AfricaIn “Is AFRINIC board working for Smart Africa? Fears of state-led capture,” BTW.media explores AFRINIC leadership’s increasingly close engagement with Smart Africa, including high-profile meetings and public statements suggesting a deepening institutional relationship.Community members express fears that AFRINIC could be moving toward political alignment at the expense of its historical role as a neutral, technical registry. The report also raises the possibility that CAIGA could create a governance structure where governments, rather than operators and stakeholders, assume primary authority over IP-address management and policy development.BTW.media’s commitment to reporting on Smart AfricaBTW.media reiterates its commitment to providing transparent, balanced, and investigative reporting on Smart Africa’s initiatives — including CAIGA, continental digital-governance proposals, and national-level ICT strategies across Africa.As Smart Africa plays a growing role in shaping the continent’s digital future, BTW.media will continue to track the implications of its partnerships, policy frameworks, and influence over institutions such as AFRINIC and regional internet-governance mechanisms.The publication will also continue to offer expert analysis, stakeholder interviews, and data-driven assessments to help policymakers, technologists, civil society, and industry leaders understand the shifting landscape.About BTW.mediaBTW.media is a global technology news platform covering internet governance, cybersecurity, digital policy, infrastructure, and emerging technology. Through investigative journalism and expert analysis, BTW.media brings clarity to complex developments shaping the future of the internet.

