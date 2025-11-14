His House Children’s Home to Assemble and Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Homeless Families at Camillus House on Nov 22

His House Children's Home Logo

Act of service highlights the urgent need for support among foster youth, with up to 60% in Miami-Dade becoming homeless after aging out of foster care.

By giving to those who are now walking a road they once walked, our youth are reminded of their strength, their resilience, and their ability to shape a different future.” — Silvia Smith-Torres, CEO of His House Children’s Home

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving, children and teens from His House Children’s Home will prepare and hand-deliver Thanksgiving meal baskets to homeless individuals and families in Miami-Dade, reinforcing the organization’s mission to shape compassionate, service-driven youth while bringing hope to those in need. G.O.D Advocates , a community driven outreach program, are coming alongside the His House team by providing the food needed to fill the baskets.On November 21, His House youth will gather on campus to pack up to 250 baskets, each containing enough food to feed a family of four. On Saturday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m., the children will personally hand out the baskets to Camillus House families, with support from G.O.D Advocates.This powerful act of generosity is especially meaningful for youth in foster care, many of whom have experienced displacement and instability firsthand.Miami-Dade continues to face a pressing foster youth homelessness crisis:• Nearly 60% of youth who age out of foster care become homeless or become incarcerated within 18 months.• Youth without stable adult support are far more likely to experience trauma, unemployment, food insecurity, and health challenges.“Many of our children know what it feels like to go without a stable home, food or family support system,” said Silvia Smith-Torres, CEO of His House Children’s Home. “By giving to those who are now walking a road they once walked, our youth are reminded of their strength, their resilience, and their ability to shape a different future. Service not only blesses others — it heals the one who serves.”Event DetailsBasket Assembly (Not open to public)Thursday, November 20 | 5:00 pm — His House Children’s Home CampusBasket Delivery to the Homeless CommunitySaturday, November 22 | 11:30 amLocation provided upon confirmed media RSVP###About His House Children’s HomeFor over 30 years, His House Children’s Home has provided safe, stable, and loving homes for children in crisis in South Florida. Through residential care, foster family support, counseling, and family reunification services, His House is dedicated to restoring hope and creating brighter futures for vulnerable youth.Learn more at: www.hhch.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.