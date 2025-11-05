Hedrick Brothers Construction Expands its Florida Presence with Strategic Growth and Two New Regional Locations

Hedrick Brothers Construction Logo

The firm expands its Orlando office and establishes regional hubs in Miami and the Treasure Coast to support projects in Florida’s fastest-growing corridors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Construction , one of Florida’s premier construction management and general contracting firms, announced the expansion of its statewide operations by enhancing their presence in Central and South Florida.The firm has expanded its existing Orlando office, opened a new Miami office, and will open its first Treasure Coast office in January 2026, to meet increasing client demand and project growth across these key markets.This strategic expansion reflects Hedrick Brothers Construction’s long-term commitment to serving its clients throughout the state where the firm’s decades-long expertise in commercial, luxury residential, public and private sector construction is most in demand.“Florida continues to experience tremendous growth, and we are investing in locations that allow us to be closer to our clients, partners, and current and future projects,” said Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction. “Our expansion in Orlando, along with the new Miami and Treasure Coast offices, ensures that we can deliver the same high standard of quality and personalized service our clients have trusted for nearly 47 years.”The company’s Orlando office, located in Winter Park, will serve as the central hub for Hedrick Brothers’ growing portfolio of commercial and institutional projects in Central Florida, North Florida and the Space Coast. Their Miami office enhances the firm’s ability to support luxury residential and hospitality projects in Miami-Dade and Broward, while the new Stuart office will extend the firm’s services along Florida’s Treasure Coast.This growth allows Hedrick Brothers Construction to remain closely connected to the clients and communities it serves, while continuing to uphold the values of craftsmanship, collaboration, and integrity that define the firm.###About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Orlando, and Stuart, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, Innovation & Digital Solutions, and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. As the cornerstone of the Hedrick enterprise, Hedrick Brothers Construction is complemented by Hedrick Brothers Development, focusing on multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Hedrick Brothers Environmental, driving forward shoreline restoration, coastal resilience, and sustainable water management. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

