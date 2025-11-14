Brekland Wins Grow-NY Business Competition

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Brekland of Brooklyn, New York as the grand-prize winner of the seventh annual Grow-NY business competition. The competition awarded a total of $3 million in prize money — including a $1 million grand prize — to seven of the 20 finalists selected for the Grow-NY business accelerator. Winners were announced at the Grow-NY Summit, a two-day event in Canandaigua where finalists pitched their business plans to a panel of expert judges. Each winning company will establish operations in the region for at least one year and provide a modest equity stake to Cornell University, helping to fund future food and agriculture entrepreneurship programs. The competition is administered by Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement and is focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage and agriculture innovation cluster in Central New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions.

“The round seven winners of the Grow-NY competition represent some of the most innovative and forward-thinking agribusiness entrepreneurs from around the world that will take our state’s food and agriculture sector to the next level,” Governor Hochul said. “Through Grow-NY, my administration is doubling down on its commitment to driving economic growth in every part of our state, sparking innovation, and creating the jobs and opportunities that will move New York forward.”

Brekland is building a novel, biodegradable foam coating that brings new, in-field functionality to crop protection products.

Founder and CEO of Brekland Eric Bellefroid said, “Winning the $1 million grand prize at the Grow-NY Summit is an incredible honor and a defining moment for our team. This recognition affirms the strength of our team, our technology, and our mission to move the crop protection industry forward. The Grow-NY community, our mentor, and the connections we have made in the region have prepared us to continue growing in upstate New York. With this award, we look forward to making an impact on the Grow-NY region and beyond.”

The finalist teams were provided with expert mentorship and guidance as they developed their business plans leading up to the Summit. During the event, they presented their pitches to a panel of seven judges with expertise in agriculture, food production and venture development.

Other 2025 winners included:

$500,000 Winner: Mothership Materials, New York, NY – Mothership Materials transforms agricultural waste into carbon-negative feedstocks — such as glucose and cellulose — that power the foods, fuels and fabrics of the future.

$500,000 Winner: Seen Nutrition, Ithaca, NY – Seen Nutrition is a food tech startup in the menopause market, initially focused on bone health, with a patented dietary calcium chew made with dairy produced in Central New York.

$250,000 Winner: Living Ink Technologies, Berthoud, CO – Living Ink repurposes renewable biomass waste, like algae, into sustainable black printing inks and pigments.

$250,000 Winner: Trebe Biotech, Pergamino, Buenos Aires, Argentina – Trebe Biotech uses insect larvae to produce faster, more scalable and cost-efficient bioproxducts for animal health, such as recombinant proteins and vaccines.

$250,000 Winner: Whipnotic, New York, NY – With a patented nozzle technology, Whipnotic creates whipped creams infused with all-natural fruit juices and flavor Essences.

$250,000 Winner: ZILA BioWorks, Renton, WA – ZILA converts vegetable oils into high performance, low carbon, recyclable bio-epoxy resins for use in industrial composites, coatings and adhesives.

The public also participated in the competition by voting for the “Wegmans Audience Choice” award, which went to Finger Foods Farm of Bloomfield, NY, earning them $10,000.

More than 900 people registered for the seventh annual Grow-NY Summit. The Summit culminated with the presentation of awards, where individuals from previous Grow-NY competition winners and finalists announced the four $250,000 winners. Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball revealed the two $500,000 recipients as well as the $1 million award winner. The winning companies will now immediately get to work executing their business plans in New York state, leveraging the connections made and regional knowledge gained from the competition.

In its seventh year, the Grow-NY competition attracted 270 applicants from 41 countries. Applicants came from 31 states, and 53 startups applied from across New York state. Notably, 46 percent of applicants include a female founder, and 74 percent include a founder from a historically underinvested community, underscoring Grow-NY’s commitment to inclusive innovation. Now, the winning startups will bring their innovations to life in New York state—creating jobs, deepening community ties and turning regional connections into long-term growth.

Grow-NY Program Director Jenn Smith said, “Grow-NY exists to create lasting economic development by attracting startups and investors into our world class agrifood ecosystem, leveraging innovation to create opportunity, supporting and creating growth for new and existing ventures alike. We are thrilled to have this year’s winners help us accomplish our goals while moving toward their own.”

Grow-NY judges-based award decisions on the following criteria:

The viability of the startup’s business model

The diversity, quality, readiness and completeness of the startup team

The value that the startup offers customers

The potential for growth the startup shows

The agrifood innovation that the startup has invented

The economic impact the startup can bring to the region

All Grow-NY winners will contribute to the continued economic growth of the 22-county Grow-NY region — an area defined by fertile farmland, a skilled workforce, abundant freshwater resources and thriving cities such as Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Geneva and Binghamton. Each winning company will play a role in driving job creation, forging partnerships with local industry leaders and advancing innovation that strengthens the regional economy.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, ESD and New York State continue to support Grow-NY, as these startups are building the entrepreneurial ecosystems and boosting innovative economic growth across the rich farming and agricultural regions in the Finger Lakes, Central and Southern Tier. Congratulations to this year's winners, and to all who participated in the seventh round of this unique agriculture-based business competition.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "The Grow-NY competition highlights the incredible strength and diversity of farm and food businesses here in New York, as it continues to attract exciting, cutting-edge companies that are supporting local agriculture and creating the jobs and technologies of the future. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of the Grow-NY competition and send my congratulations to all of the winners and participants this year. I’m proud that this program is, year after year, integral to growing and enhancing New York's agricultural economy, and I look forward to seeing the winning projects take off."

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken, President & CEO of MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, and Le Moyne College President Linda M. LeMura said, "We are pleased to offer congratulations to all of today's winners and to all who were part of round seven of the Grow-NY competition. New York State continues to experience unprecedented growth in the agriculture and food industries. The Grow-NY competition represents yet another exciting investment in our community that will further bolster regional job growth and further support our agricultural base throughout Central New York ensuring the region continues to rise."

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Co-Chairs Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna Burt-Nanna said,“We are so incredibly proud of all who took part in round seven of this innovative competition. The regional council is laser-focused on growing the state's agricultural and food industries. Our continued investment in the Grow-NY competition is working to connect local industry partners with the cutting-edge ideas of these entrepreneurs, further supporting our multi-pronged approach to creating a thriving regional economy."

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair Judy McKinney Cherry, Executive Director, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development and SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff said, “We would like to offer our sincere congratulations to the winning teams and to all of the round seven Grow-NY competitors who took part in this year’s summit in Canandaigua. Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to our economic future. New York's agriculture industry is one of the most diverse and prestigious in the world, and this initiative sets New York apart from other states, adding to our region’s continued economic success."

