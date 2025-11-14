President Trump Nominates Senior Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson to U.S. District Court Bench

November 13, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, President Trump formally announced his nomination of Senior Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson to the U.S. District Court bench.

â€œAaron is an exceptional choice. His vast knowledge of both civil and criminal law makes him uniquely suited for this position. His recent work on high-stakes civil litigation concerning Alaskaâ€™s sovereign interests showcases his dedication and integrity. As President Trump has said, Aaron has fought to protect Alaskaâ€™s greatest assets and the Alaskan peopleâ€”and Iâ€™m confident he will strongly uphold our Constitution and make us proud,â€ said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox.,â€ said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox.

Peterson started at LAW at the Anchorage District Attorneyâ€™s Office in 2012. During his time at the DAâ€™s Office, he prosecuted a wide range of offenses from misdemeanors to serious felonies. In 2015 Peterson transferred to the Office of Special Prosecutions where he was the Statewide Fish and Wildlife Crimes Prosecutor. In 2019, Peterson transferred to the Civil Division and began working in the Natural Resources Section where his work has centered on complex civil litigation defending Alaskaâ€™s sovereign interests in federal and state court. Peterson has represented the State in cases involving the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, where the stakes often extended beyond the individual matter to long-term consequences for Alaskaâ€™s economy, resource development, and self-governance.

Alongside Peterson, President Trump also nominated AG Cox's former First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Ganjei to serve as Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. â€œNick was my indispensable right hand when I had the privilege of serving as U.S. Attorney during the first Trump Administration, and Iâ€™m also very proud to see him nominated. Heâ€™ll serve Texas and the country well on the federal bench.â€

