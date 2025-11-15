Nurse Practitioner Sentenced to 3 Years for Prescribing Drugs Without Medical Purpose

November 14, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter sentenced 58-year-old Kris Rhodes Kile to five years with two years suspended, or three years to serve for prescribing controlled substances without a medical purpose. Kile will be on probation for four years upon her release from incarceration.

In May 2025, after a multi-week trial, an Anchorage jury found Kile guilty of 10 counts of felony Second-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Third-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

The evidence at trial established that Kile prescribed fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and diazepam to six different patients between June 2016 and November 2018 without any medical purpose. Kile was, at that time, a licensed advanced nurse practitioner and permitted to treat patients by means of prescriptions.

At sentencing, Judge Easter found Kileâ€™s prospects for rehabilitation was â€œguardedâ€ . Further, Judge Easter commented that Kile â€œis steadfastly unrepentantâ€ , lacked insight into her actions, and â€œif she still had a nursing license she would go out and do the same thing again.â€

The Alaska Board of Nursing has revoked Kileâ€™s registered nursing and advance practice registered nursing licenses.

The matter was investigated by the Alaska Medicaid Fraud and Control Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorneys General Daniel K. Shorey and Cynthia Cook prosecuted the case along with Paralegal Tracy Pabel.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Daniel K. Shorey, at (907) 269-6250 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov.

The Alaska MFCU is part of the Alaska Department of Law and is located in Anchorage. It is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of patients in any facility that accepts Medicaid funds. The unit is 75% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,984,728 for FY 2025. The remaining 25%, totaling $661,572 is funded by the State of Alaska. Citizens with information about suspected medical assistance fraud, patient abuse or neglect are encouraged to use the Alaska MFCU online complaint formAlaska MFCU online complaint form or to contact the unit at (907) 269-6279.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.