“The right tools and the right tribe” – Georgia’s story

Georgia shares how she better managed borderline personality disorder (BPD) through DBT (dialectical behaviour therapy), Rethink Mental Illness’ advice and information online and self-compassion.

For as long as I can remember, I struggled with intense emotions. My reactions often seemed “too much” for others. Over time I believed there was something inherently wrong with me – that I was broken, different and not accepted by the world.

For years, I battled anxiety, depression and very low self-esteem, engaging in harmful behaviours and toxic relationships which furthered my inner chaos. I didn’t have a secure sense of self and was terrified to be alone or single, even though being in unhealthy relationships increased my suffering. I had traditional talking therapy since I was 18, but continued to feel stuck and nothing ever changed or got better.

When I first sought help from the NHS, I was referred to a psychiatrist, but was rejected because I wasn’t suicidal at the time. I became obsessed with self-help; spent a lot of time and money researching how to “fix” myself and what is “wrong with me”.