What is an appropriate adult in England?

An appropriate adult in England is a person who supports someone who is vulnerable, such as someone experiencing mental illness, when they are arrested or questioned by the police.

Understanding the role of an appropriate adult?

If you or someone you care about is living with a mental health condition, the thought of being involved with the police can feel overwhelming. That’s where an appropriate adult comes in. Their job is to make sure that anyone who is vulnerable is treated fairly and understands what’s happening during police procedures.

Who can be an appropriate adult?

An appropriate adult can be a:

Family member

Carer

Trusted friend

Trained professional, such as a volunteer or social worker

The most important thing is that the person is there to support you, not the police.

What does an appropriate adult do?

The role of an appropriate adult is to:

Help you understand your rights and what is happening

Make sure the police treat you fairly and respectfully

Support you during interviews and other procedures

Ensure you can speak to them privately at any time while at the police station

Why is an appropriate adult so important?

Being questioned by the police can be confusing and stressful, especially if you are living with a mental illness. An appropriate adult helps to make sure that your voice is heard. They are there to look out for your wellbeing and to make sure the process is as clear and fair as possible.

How to ask for an appropriate adult

If you are at a police station and feel you need extra support, you have the right to ask for an appropriate adult. The police must arrange this for you if they know or believe you are vulnerable. You can also ask to speak to your appropriate adult in private at any time.

No one should face the police alone if they are vulnerable. An appropriate adult is there to help you understand your rights and to make sure you are treated with respect. If you or someone you know might need this support, don’t hesitate to ask.