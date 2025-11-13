Cheyenne restaurant owner sentenced for filing false tax return

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – Shu Ping Chen, 48, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison with no supervised release for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on October 28 in Cheyenne. Chen was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $293,270 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and $66,426 to the State of Wyoming, a $75,000 fine, and $35,000 towards the cost of prosecution.

According to court documents, Chen owned and operated China Buffet restaurant in Cheyenne where she was responsible for the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and financial reporting. From at least 2018, Chen knowingly provided false financial information to her Certified Public Accountant (CPA), fully aware that the CPA would use this information to prepare and file her tax returns. Specifically, for tax years 2018 through 2022, Chen willfully underreported the restaurant’s gross cash receipts by providing false figures to her CPA. The total underreported amount over the five-year period was $959,693.94, resulting in a tax loss of $293,270 to the IRS and $66,426 to the State of Wyoming.

On January 4, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) executed search warrants at both the restaurant and Chen’s residence. During the search, Chen was caught attempting to destroy business records.

Chen waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the charges on August 5, following the filing of an Information on July 11. The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation division.

“Tax fraud is a serious crime that undermines the integrity of our tax system and places an unfair burden on honest taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Darin Smith. “This sentence demonstrates the commitment of IRS-Criminal Investigation to holding individuals accountable for their actions and ensuring that everyone pays their fair share.”