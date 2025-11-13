Armed career criminal sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal drug and firearms offenses

RICHMOND, Va. – A Farmville man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and marijuana.

According to court documents, on Feb. 7, 2024, law enforcement observed Tyrone Lamont Fowlkes, 42, in an idling pickup truck in a parking lot in Nottoway County. When a deputy approached the vehicle and tapped on the window, Fowlkes fled at high speed and the deputy pursued. Fowlkes eventually crashed into a tree, totaling the vehicle and causing serious injuries to himself.

From the truck, law enforcement recovered three firearms, three digital scales, $948.84, 198 grams of cocaine, four methamphetamine pills, 60 Oxycodone pills, and 455 grams of marijuana. One of the firearms had been stolen.

On Aug. 9, 2024, with several arrest warrants arising from the Feb. 7, 2024, incident still outstanding, law enforcement observed Fowlkes driving an SUV in Nottoway County. During a traffic stop, a police K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement found three firearms, a large-capacity magazine, two digital scales, $1,260, 117 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 24 Oxycodone pills, and 321 grams of marijuana.

Fowlkes was found guilty in 2008 and again in 2011 of distributing cocaine and in 2021 of possessing with intent to distribute marijuana for a 2019 incident during which he possessed a firearm. As a convicted felon, Fowlkes cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick J. McGorman prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:25-cr-25.