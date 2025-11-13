Krown Technologies Begins Native Integration of Solana (SOL) Into Qastle, Its Quantum-Secured Hot Wallet

KROWN-QEM-SOL-QASTLE Qastle Name Graphic with phone

Krown expands its multichain reach by bringing Solana, natively, into a wallet secured by true quantum entropy; targeted for completion by December 20th, 2025.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has initiated the integration of Solana (SOL) into Qastle, the world’s first quantum-secured hot wallet. This step strengthens Krown’s mission to unify major global assets under the industry’s highest security standards—an area where current blockchains, including Solana, remain vulnerable.

As part of Krown’s expanding Camelot Ecosystem, bringing SOL into Qastle provides Solana users access to quantum-grade protection driven by Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 true-entropy engine and Krown’s multi-layer PQC stack. This will allow SOL holders to operate inside a security environment designed to be future-proof against the coming wave of quantum threats.

Unlike wrapped or bridged implementations, Qastle will support direct, native interactions with Solana upon final integration, removing intermediary risk and enabling secure swaps, transfers, and on-chain activity protected by Krown’s quantum-reinforced infrastructure.

Integration development is now underway and is scheduled for completion by December 20th, 2025. Once fully deployed, the addition of Solana is expected to generate meaningful new revenue for both Krown Technologies and Quantum eMotion through transaction fees, swap activity, and cross-chain flows routed through Qastle.

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies, stated:

“Integrating Solana & SOL into Qastle represents another step toward bringing the world’s leading assets into a security framework built for the next era of digital finance. Our goal remains simple—secure everything, everywhere, with quantum-grade protection.”

The Qastle Wallet is available now on the App Store and Google Play, offering a next-generation user experience that merges performance, multichain capability, and quantum-secured authentication.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies is building the world’s most secure and expansive quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem. Through its Camelot Ecosystem—including the Krown Blockchain, Qastle, KrownDEX, Excalibur, and 30+ quantum-ready products—Krown is redefining digital-asset protection, liquidity, and multichain interoperability.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion (TSX-V: QNC; OTCQB: QNCCF) provides true quantum entropy through its QRNG2 engine, enabling post-quantum security for blockchain systems, wallets, payments, and encryption infrastructures. QRNG2 powers Qastle’s entropy core and Krown’s PQC architecture.

