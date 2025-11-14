Krown Network Enters TestNET, Advancing the World’s First Native Quantum Blockchain; MainNET set for January 3rd, 2026

Krown & QeM Graphic 2

TestNET of the Krown Blockchain represents a major leap forward for the world’s first natively built quantum-secured blockchain.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. today announced that the Krown Blockchain, the world’s first natively-built quantum-secured blockchain, has officially entered TestNET, marking one of the most significant breakthroughs in next-generation distributed ledger technology. This achievement accelerates the countdown to Krown’s MainNET launch on January 3rd, 2026, when the blockchain will go live together with KrownDEX, KrownExplorer, major upgrades to the Qastle Wallet, and the official release of the native $KROWN Coin.

This milestone cements Krown’s position as an industry leader building for the post-quantum era, leveraging a multilayered PQC stack, quantum-grade entropy, and an architecture designed for long-term cryptographic survivability.

A True First: The World’s First Natively-Built Quantum-Secured Blockchain

While many blockchains attempt to retrofit quantum protection layers, Krown is the first to architect its blockchain from inception using native post-quantum cryptography, multi-layer encryption primitives, and quantum-safe authentication protocols.

This gives the Krown Network an unmatched foundation for:

Quantum-resistant validation

PQC-protected transactions

Secure decentralized identity

High-entropy key generation

Cross-chain quantum-secure settlement

Enterprise-grade compliance frameworks

Entering TestNET confirms that Krown’s quantum-secured architecture is fully operational and now ready for global developer participation.

TestNET Activation Begins the Final Phase

With TestNET live, Krown opens the door for validators, developers, auditors, and ecosystem partners worldwide to begin stress-testing and integrating with the chain’s PQC core.

Key TestNET components now active:

Validator testing, staking simulations, and reward modeling

PQC signature verification and throughput benchmarking

Smart contract deployment testing using quantum-safe primitives

KrownDEX routing integration and liquidity modeling

KrownExplorer block/transaction visualization

Expanded Qastle Wallet compatibility testing with QRNG2 entropy

The TestNET period marks the final refinement cycle before the historic MainNET launch.

MainNET Launch — January 3rd, 2026

The world will witness the activation of multiple products in one coordinated global launch:

1. Krown Blockchain (MainNET)

A next-generation, energy-efficient, quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain designed for global scale and long-term survivability in a post-quantum world.

2. KrownDEX — Quantum-Secured DeFi

The world’s first quantum-secured decentralized exchange, launching with support for $KROWN, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and institutional liquidity partners.

3. KrownExplorer

The official mainnet explorer offering real-time visibility into the chain’s validation, blocks, transactions, and analytics.

4. Qastle Wallet — Major Update Release

Enhanced UI, deeper security integration, expanded asset support, and true-entropy protection powered by QRNG2.

5. $KROWN Coin

The native asset powering the entire Camelot Ecosystem—staking, governance, transactions, utilities, and cross-chain liquidity.

Executive Statement

-James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., shared:

“Krown entering TestNET is more than a milestone—it is the beginning of a new era for secure blockchain infrastructure. We built the first natively-quantum-secured blockchain because the future demands it. When MainNET launches on January 3rd, 2026, the world will see what a truly quantum-ready ecosystem can achieve. This is the moment everything changes.”

-Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO, Quantum eMotion Corp. shared:

“Krown’s transition into TestNET showcases the maturity of their quantum-secured architecture and its readiness for real-world adoption. Integrating QeM’s QRNG technology into their ecosystem brings next-generation security to digital assets, and we look forward to supporting them as they approach MainNET.”



About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies is the creator of the world’s first natively-built quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem, engineered with multi-layer post-quantum cryptography, true-entropy security, and institutional-grade architecture. Its flagship products—Krown Blockchain, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, KrownExplorer, Excalibur Cold Wallet, and a full suite of enterprise and consumer utilities—are redefining what a secure blockchain ecosystem can be.

What’s In Your Bag?®

Learn more: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM) is a leading quantum cybersecurity company specializing in advanced entropy generation. Their QRNG2 technology strengthens components of the Krown ecosystem, including Qastle, and supports Krown’s broader quantum-security mission.

Media Contact

Krown Technologies, Inc.

media@krown.network

Quantum eMotion Corp.

info@quantumemotion.com

https://quantumemotion.com

