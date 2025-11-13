Attorney General James Charges Nassau County Woman for Using Forged New York State Tax Check to Steal $25,000

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and arraignment of Takisha Rainey, 46, of Carle Place, Nassau County, for using a forged $41,236 New York State Tax refund check to steal $25,000. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) found that in August 2023, Rainey obtained the fraudulent refund check from an individual who contacted her on social media and then deposited it into her Navy Federal Credit Union account. Two days later, she withdrew $25,000 in cash from the account. Rainey was charged with three felony counts for possessing and depositing the forged check and subsequently withdrawing $25,000. These charges are part of an ongoing investigation.

“This fraudulent scheme stole from New York taxpayers and deprived the state of resources used to provide health care, education, and other critical services,” said Attorney General James. “I will not tolerate any attempt to steal from our state. My office will continue to investigate this fraud scheme to hold all those who participated accountable.”

“Individuals who try to steal tax refunds from honest New Yorkers must be held accountable,” said DTF Executive Deputy Commissioner Michael Shollar. “I commend the dedicated work of our NYS Tax Investigators, and thank Attorney General James and her office for their diligent efforts in bringing tax criminals to justice.”

The investigation revealed that on August 15, 2023, a fraudulent New York State Tax check for $41,236 was deposited into Rainey’s account. On August 17, Rainey made two cash withdrawals totaling $25,000 at a Navy Federal Credit Union branch office located at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Surveillance footage obtained by OAG revealed Rainey making cash withdrawals from her bank account. Navy Federal Credit Union then flagged the check as fraudulent and debited Rainey’s account in the full amount of the fraudulent check.

Rainey was arraigned today before Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Terence Murphy on a three-count indictment for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree. If convicted, Rainey faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. An indictment is only an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The ongoing investigation is led by the DTF Internal Affairs Unit in collaboration with OAG. The OAG wishes to thank DTF Criminal Investigator Jemayel Mall, Director of Internal Affairs Brian Hickey, and acting DTF Commissioner Amanda Hiller.

For OAG, the investigation was led by Detective Jordan Harrington under the supervision of Assistant Chief Samuel Scotellaro and Major Investigations Unit Chief Juanita Bright. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case is being prosecuted by Public Integrity Bureau Assistant Attorneys General Daniel P. Hughes and Benjamin M. Mastaitis, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Gerard Murphy and former Deputy Bureau Chief Kiran Heer. The Public Integrity Bureau is part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Division for Criminal Justice are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.