Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers of Home Utilities Rights Ahead of Winter Season

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James is today issuing a consumer alert reminding New Yorkers of their home utilities rights as temperatures drop. Residential customers in New York have strong legal protections for essential winter weather services, including heat and hot water. New York state requires utility service providers to make extra efforts to reach out to households before heat-related shutoffs occur during the cold weather period and prohibits services from being shut off if health or safety problems will result.

“New Yorkers have a legal right to heat and hot water services during the winter season,” said Attorney General James. “As temperatures drop, I urge New Yorkers to know their rights when it comes to home utilities, and to reach out to my office if they feel their rights are being violated. No New Yorker should be left without heat or hot water as days and nights grow colder.”

Attorney General James is reminding consumers of their home utilities rights, including:

New York state requires utilities to make extra efforts to reach out to households before a shutoff occurs during the cold weather period, from November 1 through April 15.

Utilities must wait at least 35 days from when notices are past due to pursue termination of service and must provide at least 15 days’ notice before doing so.

Utilities cannot shut off service to residential consumers during the two-week period that includes Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Utilities cannot shut off service to households where someone is experiencing a serious impairment to human health, such as a serious illness, physical disability, recent death of a family member, or if there are children in the home, among other conditions.

Attorney General James encourages any New Yorker who experiences an unauthorized shutoff or believes they were taken advantage of to file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755.

For additional information on New York’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and Home Energy Fair Practices Act, please consult the Department of Public Service’s website.