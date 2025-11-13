$357,000 to Support Yorkton Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 13, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $357,000 in 2025-26 through the Municipal Police Grants program to support policing in the City of Yorkton. This funding continues to support three RCMP positions to address targeted policing initiatives in the community.

"Our government's support for policing initiatives in Yorkton reflects our ongoing commitment to build safe and secure communities for everyone in Saskatchewan," Yorkton MLA David Chan said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "We are proud to support the work of Yorkton RCMP as they continue to make a real difference in the community they serve."

Part of this funding will be used to support the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), pairing an officer with a mental health professional to respond to calls involving individuals experiencing mental health crises.

"The City of Yorkton appreciates the province's continued investment in municipal policing through a sustainable annual grant," Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle said. "Together, with the City's annual $6.5 million investment in RCMP services, this partnership helps ensure Yorkton remains a safe and welcoming community."

Since 1998, the Government of Saskatchewan has supported Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program. In 2025-26, the program will support 160 municipal police positions in nine Saskatchewan municipalities.

